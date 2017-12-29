Reliance Jio records download speeds of 21.8 Mbps, fastest network in October: TRAI

The 4G download speed on Reliance Jio network decreased slightly from 21.9 Mbps in September. The 4G download speed on Reliance Jio network decreased slightly from 21.9 Mbps in September.

Reliance Jio recorded average 4G download speed of 21.8 megabit per second (Mbps) on its network at the end of October, according to the data collected from users through MySpeed app of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Rival Vodafone registered average download speed of 9.9 Mbps in the month.

The 4G download speed on Reliance Jio network decreased slightly from 21.9 Mbps in September. The networks of Idea and Airtel recorded download speed of 8.1 Mbps and 9.3 Mbps respectively. While Idea saw a decline in average 4G download speeds from 8.6 Mbps in September, Airtel’s speed increased from 7.5 Mbps from last month.

Notably, Reliance Jio has consistently topped TRAI’s speed data when it comes to average 4G download speeds. The player has topped the charts for the tenth consecutive month.

In terms of upload speed, Idea topped the chart with 7.1 Mbps speed. Idea was followed by Vodafone (6.2 Mbps), Reliance Jio (4.9 mbps) and Airtel (3.9 mbps). Idea Cellular recorded average 4G upload speed 6.4 mbps in the month of September, while Vodafone registered 5.8 mbps speed. The networks of Reliance Jio and Airtel recorded upload speed of 4.3 Mbps and 4 Mbps respectively.

MySpeed app by TRAI collects and computes data download speed on a real-time basis. The TRAI mobile app can be downloaded for Android from Google Play Store and for iOS from the App Store. MySpeed app shows users data speeds and coverage provided by various telecom operators in India like Reliance Jio, Idea, Vodafone, Airtel, Aircel, BSNL, and more. Both average data speeds and monthly trend can be viewed.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd