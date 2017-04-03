Reliance Jio Prime’s Summer Surprise: The terms and conditions to note

Reliance Jio Prime deadline extension and the ‘free’ Summer Surprise offer: Terms and conditions to keep in mind. Reliance Jio Prime deadline extension and the ‘free’ Summer Surprise offer: Terms and conditions to keep in mind.

Reliance Jio’s deadline for signing up as a Prime member has been extended to April 15, 2017, even as the company claims that 72 million out of its 100 million subscribers are now Prime Members. Now the earlier deadline was March 31, but as expected Jio is giving the remaining users some extra time.

After all, it needs more of its subscribers to sign up for the service, which costs Rs 99 per year. So what are the terms and conditions of the Jio Prime? And what terms does the ‘Summer Surprise’ bring? Here’s a quick look.

Summer Surprise and free service

So it looks like Jio isn’t just extending the deadline to sign up for Prime, but the free data services as well. However this comes with terms and conditions attached. This ‘Summer Surprise’ extension is for another three months, which means it will last till July.

So if you had gotten the Jio Prime membership before this was announced, and did a recharge for Rs 303 or above, then it will start applying only from July 2017. If you get Prime membership now, you’ll have to recharge for Rs 303, and then the free service will continue.

But there’s a catch involved

Reliance Jio’s Summer Surprise means the paid tariff will apply from July, but only if you do a recharge of Rs 303. Essentially if you had done a recharge of Rs 149 after your Prime membership before the March 31 deadline, you need to go back to the Jio app and pay for the Rs 303 recharge.

If you want the free service that is; else you won’t get the free ‘Summer Offer’ and the service becomes paid. This Rs 303 recharge will ensure the free service continues till July 2017.

Reliance Jio Prime and Summer Surprise: No escaping the Rs 303 recharge if you want the free service to continue.

So what happens to my Rs 149 recharge that I did earlier on?

Your Rs 149 voucher will apply from July onwards, when the ‘Summer Surprise’ ends. The Rs 149 plan offers 2GB data for 28 days.

Then why do I have to get this Rs 303 recharge as well? When will that come into effect?

The Rs 303 recharge is to get the Summer Surprise, which extends free service till July. The Rs 303 recharge won’t apply from July onwards (if you had done a Rs 149 recharge already), but from the month after that, which is August.

This plan offers 1GB data per day, along with unlimited calling. There’s no escaping this recharge if you are signing up for Jio Prime right now.

So how much is Jio Prime costing in total along with the Summer Surprise? Is it free?

Well, not really since you are paying to keep this SIM running. The Jio Prime cost is Rs 99, and including a Rs 303 recharge, it will come to Rs 402. So that’s the minimum cost of continuing your ‘free’ Summer Surprise with Jio.

I don’t want this Jio Prime business

That’s still an option. Jio says users who don’t recharge after the extended deadline of April 15 could find their SIM not working anymore. If you are done with the Jio SIM, and don’t want to extend the service, then best thing for you is not to recharge this one anymore.

