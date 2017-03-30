Reliance Jio Prime membership: The cashback offer comes with a catch

Reliance Jio Prime cashback reward does come directly in your JioMoney wallet, but under the ‘Offers and Loyalty’ tab. Reliance Jio Prime cashback reward does come directly in your JioMoney wallet, but under the ‘Offers and Loyalty’ tab.

Reliance Jio Prime membership deadline ends tomorrow. Now the company is offering Rs 100 cashback on its Prime membership, and the recharge sure seems like a sweet deal But did you know it comes with certain terms and conditions? One is you can’t use the reward money for anything else but to recharge Reliance Jio.

Chances are you’d be expecting cashback money to reflect in total balance in JioMoney wallet, but that doesn’t seem to be the case here. Reliance Jio Prime cashback reward does come directly in your JioMoney wallet, but under the ‘Offers and Loyalty’ tab.

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 50 cashback on Jio Prime membership enrolment. Now the membership costs Rs 99, so technically you’re getting it for Rs 49, if you with the cashback scheme. For those who then do a a recharge of Rs 303 and above, they will get another Rs 50 back as part of the deal. The total cashback stands at Rs 100, and yes it comes into a user’s wallet in two working days. But it has terms and conditions attached, so here’s a quick look at those.

• You can’t use this Jio cashback money on anything else other than recharging your Jio number. These coupons come with an expiry date as well. In our case, we enrolled in to the Prime membership programme on March 23. Our cashback voucher will be valid from March 25 to June 30, 2017, which is not a lot of time to use this cashback.

• Jio cashback voucher can only be redeemed on a recharge of Rs 303 or more. To redeem the voucher, you need to first click on ‘View Code’. Now, copy this code and paste into promo code text box while doing the recharge.

Unlike other wallets where cashback shows upfront in wallet’s total balance, it is different with Jio Prime recharge. So keep that in mind, if you were wondering where that Rs 100 cashback went.

