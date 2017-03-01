Reliance Jio Prime prepaid and postpaid data tariffs are out: Here’s a look

Reliance Jio has announced new prepaid and postpaid 4G data plans for Prime members that will give them additional benefits compared to non-Prime members. (Jio.com) Reliance Jio has announced new prepaid and postpaid 4G data plans for Prime members that will give them additional benefits compared to non-Prime members. (Jio.com)

Reliance Jio has started to enroll members for its Prime programme, and will continue to do so till March 31. Now, Jio has announced new prepaid and postpaid 4G data plans for Prime members that will give them additional benefits at the same price compared to non-Prime members. Jio’s prepaid Prime plans start at Rs 19 and go up to Rs 9,999 while company’s postpaid plans for Prime members start at Rs 303 and go up to Rs 999.

Reliance Jio Prime membership gives you same data and service benefits as company’s ‘Happy New Year’ offer, except users will have to pay Rs 99 as subscription fees and a standard Rs 303 per month. At Rs 303 per month, users will get 28GB data valid for 28 days along with access to Jio’s bouquet of media services. Reliance Jio customers can enroll for the Prime programme via MyJio app or from Jio.com or via offline Jio stores.

Remember, voice-calling, SMS and access to Jio’s apps are free for all Jio users. Let us take a look at the new postpaid and prepaid tariffs for Jio Prime members:

Prepaid

Jio’s Rs 19 plan for Prime gives users access to 200MB 4G data apart from free voice, SMS and Jio apps subscription. The validity is one day. In comparison, Jio’s Rs 19 plan for non-Prime members only offers 100MB 4G data valid for one day.

Jio’s Rs 49 plan has a validity of three days. For Prime members, it offers 600MB 4G data while its 300MB for non-Prime members.

While Jio’s Rs 96 plan offers unlimited data to Prime members, 7GB data is available at 4G speed. There’s an FUP of 1GB per day. FUP refers to Fair Usage Policy used to describe bandwidth caps. For non-Prime members, there’s no FUP but data offering goes down to 0.6GB. The validity is 7 days.

Jio’s Rs 149 plan offers 2GB data to Prime members, and the same amount is available at 4G speeds. Additionally, users will get access to 100 SMSes. Non-Prime members, on the other hand, will get 1GB data. Validity is 28 days.

At Rs 303, Prime members will get unlimited data, while 28GB is available at 4G speeds. The FUP is 1GB per day with a validity of 28 days. Non-Prime members get 2.5GB data with no FUP.

Jio’s Rs 499 plan has a validity of 28 days. It gives access to unlimited data to Prime members, while 56GB at 4G speeds. FUP is 2Gb per day. Non-Prime members, on the other hand, get 5GB data with no FUP.

Jio’s Rs 999 plan for Jio Prime members has a validity of 60 days. It offers unlimited data, while 60GB is available at 4G speeds. Non-Prime members get access to a total of 12.5GB data, valid for 30 days.

Jio’s Rs 1999 plan for Jio Prime members has a validity of 90 days. It offers unlimited data, while 125GB is available at 4G speeds. Non-Prime members get access to 30GB data, valid for 30 days. There’s no FUP.

Jio’s Rs 4999 plan for Jio Prime members has a validity of 180 days. It offers unlimited data, while 350GB is available at 4G speeds. Non-Prime members get access to a total of 100GB data, valid for 30 days. There’s no FUP.

Jio’s Rs 9999 plan for Jio Prime members has a validity of 360 days. It offers unlimited data, while 750GB is available at 4G speeds. Non-Prime members get access to a total of 200GB data, valid for 30 days. There’s no FUP.

Postpaid

Jio’s Rs 303 plan offers unlimited data, while 28GB is available at 4G speeds. The FUP is 1GB per day. Non-Prime members get 2.5GB data. The plan will be valid till the bill cycle expires.

Jio’s Rs 499 plan offers unlimited data, while 56GB is available at 4G speeds. The FUP is 2GB per day. Non-Prime members get 5GB data and there’s no FUP. The plan will be valid till the bill cycle expires.

Jio’s Rs 999 plan offers unlimited data, while 60GB is available at 4G speeds. Non-Prime members get 12.5GB data. There’s no FUP. The plan will be valid till the bill cycle expires.

Additionally, Jio is offering booster packs starting at Rs 11 for prepaid users and there’s no validity on these packs. Jio’s Rs 11 booster pack will give users access to 0.1GB data, Rs 51 pack offers 1GB data, Rs 91 offers 2GB data, while Rs 201 pack offers 5GB data. There’s a Rs 301 booster pack as well that gives users an access to 10GB data.

For postpaid users, booster packs start at Rs 52 for 1GB data and go up to Rs 301 for 10GB data. The Rs 91 and Rs 201 booster packs offer 2GB and 5GB data respectively.

Reliance Jio 4G services will become a paid service from April 1, 2017. If you are one of those who don’t want to switch to the Jio Prime membership plan, then you will be charged as per tariffs announced by the company last year.

