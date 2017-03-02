Reliance Jio Prime postpaid and prepaid plans are out: Here’s what’s different from rivals

So now that Jio Prime data tariffs are out, would it make sense to opt for the programme? Here’s a look at what rivals are offering So now that Jio Prime data tariffs are out, would it make sense to opt for the programme? Here’s a look at what rivals are offering

Reliance Jio has unveiled prepaid and postpaid data plans for its Prime as well as non-Prime members. Enrollment for the Jio Prime membership has already started and will go on till March 31. To enroll in to the Jio Prime programme, users will need to pay Rs 99 as subscription fees and recharge with one of the Jio Prime packs. For prepaid users, the minimum recharge amount is Rs 149.

For users who decide to come on to the Jio network on or after March 3 will have to pay the subscription charge upfront while taking Jio connection. Jio customers can register for Prime membership via MyJio app or Jio.com or walk in to an offline Jio store. Jio will become a paid service starting April 1.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani has already said the company will keep optimising its data tariffs to offer 20 per cent more value to its customers compared to rivals. The move will is aimed at attracting more users on the Reliance Jio network, which has 100 million customers.

So now that Jio Prime data tariffs are out, would it make sense to opt for the programme? What are rivals like Vodafone, Airtel and Idea offering in terms of 4G data tariffs? Let’s take a look:

Reliance Jio

First up, Reliance Jio is offering more benefits to its Prime members at the same tariff as compared to non-Prime members. The prepaid plans for Jio Prime members start at Rs 19 and go up to Rs 9,999. Postpaid plans, on the other hand, start at Rs 303 and go up to Rs 999.

Remember voice-calling, roaming, SMSes and access to Jio apps worth Rs 10,000 is free for all Jio members. Here’s a quick look at the plans and their validity:

Prepaid

Jio’s Rs 19 plan gives users access to 200MB 4G data. The validity is one day. The Rs 49 plan for Prime members has a validity of three days and offers 600MB 4G data.

Jio’s Rs 96 plan offers unlimited data, while 7GB data is available at 4G speed. There’s an FUP of 1GB per day. FUP refers to Fair Usage Policy used to describe bandwidth caps. The validity is 7 days.

Jio’s Rs 149 plan offers 2GB data, and the same amount is available at 4G speeds. Additionally, users will get access to 100 free SMSes. Validity is 28 days.

At Rs 303, users will get unlimited data, while 28GB is available at 4G speeds. The FUP is 1GB per day with a validity of 28 days.

Jio’s Rs 499 plan has a validity of 28 days. It gives access to unlimited data, while 56GB at 4G speeds. FUP is 2GB per day.

Jio’s Rs 9,99 plan for Jio Prime members has a validity of 60 days. It offers unlimited data, while 60GB is available at 4G speeds.

Jio’s Rs 1,999 plan for Jio Prime members has a validity of 90 days. It offers unlimited data, while 125GB is available at 4G speeds. There’s no FUP.

Jio’s Rs 4,999 plan for Jio Prime members has a validity of 180 days. It offers unlimited data, while 350GB is available at 4G speeds. There’s no FUP.

Jio’s Rs 9,999 plan has a validity of 360 days. It offers unlimited data, while 750GB is available at 4G speeds. There’s no FUP.

Postpaid

Jio’s Rs 303 plan offers unlimited data, while 28GB is available at 4G speeds. The FUP is 1GB per day. The postpaid plans will be valid till the bill cycle expires.

Jio’s Rs 499 plan offers unlimited data, while 56GB is available at 4G speeds. The FUP is 2GB per day.

Jio’s Rs 9,99 plan offers unlimited data, while 60GB is available at 4G speeds. There’s no FUP.

Airtel

Postpaid

Airtel’s ‘myplan Infinity’ plans offers free unlimited calling starting at Rs 799. The plan includes 100 local + STD messages per day and there’s a limit of 2GB of 3G/4G data a month. These plans also come with free subscription to Wynk Music + Wynk Movies.

Airtel’s Rs 1,199 plan has similar benefits except it has a higher 5GB data limit and this applies for 3G and 4G.

The Rs 1,599 plan offers 10GB of 3G/4G data, while there’s a Rs 1,999 plan with 15GB of 3G/4G data.

Airtel’s Rs 2,999 plan gives 30GB of 3G/4G data with similar free voice calls, 100 local+STD messages etc.

Prepaid

Airtel users can get a Rs 345 recharge, and then they will be able to make unlimited calls to any network, but the data limit is 1GB of 4G data for 28 days.

Airtel’s smaller Rs 145 recharge pack offers unlimited free voice calls to any network, but only 300MB 4G data free for 28 days.

Vodafone

Postpaid

Vodafone Red plans from Rs 1,699 offer unlimited calling for postpaid users. The Rs 1,699 plan include unlimited free (local + STD) calls, free incoming on roaming, 500 (local + STD) messages and 12GB of data.

It is followed by Rs 1,999 plan with similar details, except it has 16GB of data.

Vodafone’s Rs 1,299 plan offers only 3000 minutes of local + STD calling and around 8GB of data.

Prepaid

There are recharges above Rs 144 which offer free roaming on Vodafone network and 50 MB free data.

There’s also a Rs 344 prepaid recharge that has unlimited calls, roaming on all mobile networks and 300 MB free data for 3G handset users and 1 GB data for 4G handset users.

Idea Cellular

Idea’s unlimited calling plans come with just 3G data; there’s no 4G bundled along as with the other operators. Idea Cellular’s Rs 1,199 plan gives users unlimited local + STD calling, unlimited free calling on roaming, 5GB of 3G data and 3000 local + national SMS.

There’s a Rs 1,599 plan that offers the same deal, but with 10GB of 3G data.

So which is a better plan?

Reliance Jio Prime offers the cheapest 4G data plans at the moment. While players like Airtel, Vodaone and Idea have implemented free calling services, they lag in terms of data offering. If Reliance Jio has become your primary data supply, then it makes sense to get the Jio Prime membership.

