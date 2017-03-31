Jio Prime plan extended till April 15, new ‘Summer Surprise’ offer announced

Reliance Jio has extended the deadline for purchasing its Jio Prime membership plan as well as Rs 303 and other plans till April 15. Reliance Jio has extended the deadline for purchasing its Jio Prime membership plan as well as Rs 303 and other plans till April 15.

Reliance Jio Infocomm has announced over 72 million of its customers have signed up for Jio Prime in one month. The company claims it is “one of the most successful customer privilege programmes anywhere in the world.” Additionally, Reliance Jio has extended the deadline for purchasing its Jio Prime membership plan as well as Rs 303 and other plans till April 15.

“Considering the unprecedented demand for enrolling to JIO PRIME and doing the first recharge, Jio has extended the deadline for purchasing Jio’s Rs 303 (and other) plans till 15th April,” said Jio in a press release.

Further, Jio has announced its ‘Jio Summer Surprise’ programme for its Jio Prime members, which gives users recharging with Rs 303 or more before April 15 and additional benefit of free services for the initial 3 months on a complimentary basis. The paid tariff plan will be applicable starting July, after the expiry of the complimentary service.

The extension is aimed at providing users the necessary time and to avoid service disruption during transition from free to paid services. However, Jio’s free services will come to an end after April 15. Jio users who don’t recharge by the extended date of 15 April 15 will experience degradation and/or discontinuation of services, said the company.

“I want to personally thank you for choosing Jio, and for being a founding member of the Jio movement. A movement to transform India. A movement to empower and enrich each one of you with the revolutionary power and possibilities of Digital Life,” said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries in a press statement.

He also said Jio has created the world’s largest greenfield 4G LTE wireless broadband network, with over 100,000 mobile towers. Ambani added that the company will add another 100,000 towers to their network in the coming months, and will be investing over Rs 200,000 crores, which is the largest anywhere in the world.

He also admitted that Jio does have small pockets of congestion on its network, but promised that with expansion of investment the service will improve in the coming months.

