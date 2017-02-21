Reliance Jio Prime membership programme: All your questions answered

Reliance Jio Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the Jio Prime programme today. Here’s all you need to know. Reliance Jio Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the Jio Prime programme today. Here’s all you need to know.

Reliance Jio Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the Jio Prime programme today. The package is basically an extension of Jio’s 4G services, including its content services, which can be availed by existing Jio customers. For users to enroll in the Jio Prime programme, they’ll have to pay Rs 99 as the membership fee and an additional Rs 303 per month to enjoy Jio 4G services for another year.

Ambani unveiled the Jio Prime programme as a gesture of gratitude towards its initial 100 million members. “Our 100 million initial customers are Jio’s foundation. Today is the day for me to show my gratitude to you, the initial 100 million customers and ensure you always continue to get extreme value with Jio,” said Ambani.

Also, users who aren’t on Jio can be a part of its Prime programme by becoming a part of the Jio network latest by March 31. Customers can enroll for Jio Prime programme on MyJio app, Jio.com or via Jio offline stores. Here’s everything you need to know about Reliance Jio’s Prime programme:

What is Jio Prime programme?

Jio Prime programme will give its existing customers an access to Jio’s 4G data services as well as bouquet of company’s content services at Rs 303 per month. There’s an enrollment charge of Rs 99 as well. Basically, all services that users were enjoying under Jio’s Happy New Year offer will be covered under the Jio Prime programme.

What are the charges?

Jio users can enroll for Rs 99 and additionally pay Rs 303 per month till March 31, 2018 to avail Jio’s free 4G services.



How to enroll?

Jio customers can enroll for the Jio Prime programme via MyJio app or on Jio.com as well as from Jio offline stores.

When is the deadline?

Enrollment for the Jio Prime programme starts March 1 and ends March 31. Customers who aren’t on Jio network will have to become a part of it latest by March 31 to enroll for the Jio Prime programme.

What all is covered under Jio Prime programme?

Everything covered under Jio’s Happy New Year plan will be also be a part of company’s Prime membership programme. This means there will be a 1GB FUP limit as well as free data, voice calling, national roaming and more. Reliance Jio plans come bundled with free access to Jio apps, including MyJio, JioChat, JioMoney, JioMusic etc. Content on these apps can only be accessed via the Jio network.

According to Ambani, India is now the number one country in the world in terms of data usage. India’s data consumption is equal to the whole of the US and about 50 per cent of China’s combined. Reliance Jio network was launched on September 5 and now stands at 100 million users. Users who don’t enroll for the Jio network will have to pay as per its data tariffs announced last year.

