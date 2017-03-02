Reliance Jio Prime membership: Here’s how to get it from your phone

Reliance Jio Prime memberships are now available for customers: Here’s how to get it straight from your phone. Reliance Jio Prime memberships are now available for customers: Here’s how to get it straight from your phone.

Reliance Jio’s Prime membership is now officially rolling out for customers, and they can sign up for the service. The Rs 99 per year Jio Prime membership has some special plans and benefits for customers, where the amount of data being offered in prepaid and postpaid plans is a lot more than under regular plans.

For starters, prepaid plans for Jio Prime members start at Rs 19 and go up to Rs 9,999. Obviously the more you pay, the more data you’re going to get in these packs. There are postpaid packs as well which start at Rs 303 and go up to Rs 999.

Essentially Reliance Jio is just charging you for the 4G data, while keeping the voice calls, roaming and text messages free. Then there’s also free access to Jio’s exclusive apps that include JioTV, JioTV Music, which include digital content. These apps are also free for users, though Jio plans to introduce membership charge of Rs 4,999 per year for these. But that’s not happening yet.

So how can you sign up for Jio Prime membership? It is important to remember, you need to get Jio membership before March 31. After which, you’ll have to go with the regular packs. For those who’ve been using Reliance Jio as their primary data connection and have had no complaints, it makes sense to get the Prime membership because you’re getting a lot more data at fairly reasonable pricing. For full details on plans, and what they offer read more here.

In order to get the Jio Prime membership, you can just sign up from your smartphone. First, download the MyJio app suite from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then go the My Jio app in this, and login. If your Jio SIM is already inside the phone, it will log you instantly via SIM signup. Else you’ll need to login via a password and account name, which is usually the Jio mobile number.

Once you’ve logged in, open the side menu and you’ll see the Jio Prime membership option right on top. Just tap on it. You’ll be given the option of signing up for Jio Prime membership, there’s also one to gift it to a friend if you’re feeling generous.

Tap on signing up for Jio Prime, and you’ll be taken to payments page for Rs 99. Now remember this Rs 99 is only the membership charge, which is a one-time fee. For the internet packs, you’ll have to scroll ahead separately.

You can pay via Credit, Debit Card, Debit Card + ATM Pin, and Internet Banking. Strangely there’s no option to pay via JioMoney. Once you’ve done the payments, you can go back and scroll the internet packs and recharges available for Prime members.

Next to the Jio Prime tab, there are others like Hero, Booster, Extras, which are plans for Prime Members. Under Hero section, the plans are divided according to Monthly, Sachet and Long Term. Monthly has the Rs 303 plan where you get 1GB data per day. Sachet has smaller packs at Rs 96, Rs 19, which have shorter validity, but can help if you are short on cash and still need some access to data.

Reliance Jio Prime: ISD And SMS extra packs are also available for customers who are interested. Reliance Jio Prime: ISD And SMS extra packs are also available for customers who are interested.

The Long term packs are at Rs 999, and above for those who want a lot more data from Reliance Jio. The booster packs are for those who run out of their daily FUP and need some extra internet. Finally the Extras have ISD and SMS packs. You can tap on any pack, and it will take you to a similar payment page. Once you have paid, the pack will be live for Reliance Jio SIM.

