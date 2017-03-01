Reliance Jio Prime membership enrollment starts today: All you need to know

Reliance Jio will start to enroll customers to its Jio Prime membership plan starting today. Here’s how to enroll Reliance Jio will start to enroll customers to its Jio Prime membership plan starting today. Here’s how to enroll

Reliance Jio will start to enroll customers to its Jio Prime membership plan starting today. The Jio Prime plan, which is basically an extension of company’s ‘Happy New Year’ offer will be accessible at Rs 99, which is the subscription fess. Additionally users will need to pay Rs 303 per month to access Jio’s 4G services as well as the entire bouquet of Jio media services till March 31,2018.

Just like Jio’s ‘Happy New Year’ plan, the Prime programme will also have a FUP limit of 1GB data per day. This means users will get 30GB data per month for a year, effectively at Rs 10 per day. Reliance Jio users can enroll in to the Jio Prime membership programme latest by March 31. Users who’re not on Jio can get on the network on or before March 31 to avail the Prime membership offer.

How to enroll

Reliance Jio users can enroll in to the Prime programme via MyJio app. Open the app and click on the menu tab present at the left corner. ‘Jio Prime’ is listed as the first option in the menu. Clicking on the ‘Jio Prime’ option will take you to a page where you’ll see ‘Get Jio Prime’ and ‘Gift Jio Prime’ options at the bottom. Go to ‘Get Jio Prime’ to enroll yourself to the programme.

Next, you can browse plans which includes combo packs and booster packs. At this moment, there’s a ISD combo pack for Rs 501 valid for 28 days and can be used for making ISD calls while in India. There’s a SMS pack for Rs 201. Booster plans include a Rs 301 pack with 6GB LTE data and validity of Rs 28 as well as a Rs 51 data pack that gives access to 1GB LTE data and has the same validity.

However, we couldn’t get straight to Jio Prime subscription page without choosing one of the booster or combo packs. The app took us to payment gateway only after we selected one of these plans. Meanwhile, we’ve reached out to Jio on how to directly subscribe to the Jio Prime programme worth Rs 99.

What all is covered under Jio Prime programme?

Everything covered under Jio’s Happy New Year plan will be also be a part of company’s Prime membership programme. This means there will be a 1GB FUP limit as well as free data, voice calling, national roaming and more. Reliance Jio plans come bundled with free access to Jio apps, including MyJio, JioChat, JioMoney, JioMusic etc. Content on these apps can only be accessed via the Jio network.



What happens if I don’t take Jio Prime membership before March 31?

Reliance Jio 4G services will go paid from April 1, 2017. If you are one of those who don’t want to switch to the Jio Prime membership plan, then you will be charged as per tariffs announced by the company last year.

What rivals are offering?

Basically customers are getting 30GB for the month at Rs 303, which way cheaper than what rivals like Airtel, Vodafone and Idea are currently offering. Additionally users will get unlimited data between 2 am to 5 am. Users will get to enjoy all Jio premium apps free for one year.

Airtel’s ‘myplan Infinity’ plan for Rs 2,999 plan gives 30GB of 3G/4G data with free voice calls, 100 local+STD messages etc. On the prepaid side, Airtel users can get a Rs 345 recharge, and then they will be able to make unlimited calls to any network, but the data limit is stingy at 1GB of 4G data for 28 days.

Vodafone Red plans from Rs 1,699 offer unlimited calling for postpaid users. The Rs 1,699 plan include unlimited free (local + STD) calls, free incoming on roaming, 500 (local + STD) messages and 12GB of data. On the prepaid side, a Rs 344 prepaid recharge that has unlimited calls, roaming on all mobile networks and 300 MB free data for 3G handset users and 1 GB data for 4G handset users.

Idea’s unlimited calling plans come with just 3G data; there’s no 4G bundled along as with the other operators.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, which quotes brokerage firm CLSA, Reliance Jio will roll out two new monthly tariff plans at Rs 149 and Rs 499 apart from the previously announced Rs 303 monthly tariff pan. The report says the Rs 149 plan will offer 2GB data with unlimited daily FUP while Rs 499 will give users an access to 60 GB data with 2GB daily FUP. Both the plans include free voice calling services as well.

However, Reliance Jio has confirmed to Indianexpress.com it has not announced any new plans and the tariffs remain same as announced on February 21.

Reliance Jio has already said it will keep optimising its data plans to offer 20 per cent more data than rivals. Reliance Jio network was launched on September 5 and currently stands at 100 million users. The latest move comes as Jio is looking to consolidate more users to its network.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd