Reliance Jio Prime membership deadline may get extended by a month: Report

It looks as if Reliance Jio might be thinking to extend the Prime membership deadline by a month, according to a new report. A report by TeleAnalysis and citing sources familiar with the matter claims the telco may extend the deadline to subscribe the Prime membership by another month due to lukewarm response from its customers, though the final decision is yet to be taken. The Jio Happy New Year offer will be ending on March 31.

The report added that Jio has so far managed to attract around 22-27 million users as its Prime members. Evidently, Reliance Jio has achieved 50 per cent of its target for Prime subscriptions. However, the actual numbers have not been confirmed by the service provider.

A recent survey conducted by a Bank of America-Merrill Lynch revealed that as many as 82 per cent of respondents said they would stick to Jio after the telco ends its free voice calls and data services. The sample size for the survey was 1,000 Jio users online.

Last month, Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio had added 100 million subscriber mark at an event. At the same event, Ambani also announced the new Jio Prime membership plan. The Prime membership allows Jio members to pay a one-time fee of Rs 99 and continue using the service for the unlimited time. Users will have to pay a monthly tariff of Rs 303 per month to continue the services till March 31.

As offered in the Happy New Year offer, you can make unlimited voice calls and video calls along with 1GB data every day for 28 days. If you are an existing user of Reliance Jio, you can enrol yourself by going to the MyJio app or by going to Jio’s official website. In addition, Reliance Jio has recently announced its ‘Buy One Get One’ offer, which gives Jio Prime prepaid users additional free data benefits.

Reliance Jio is also offering Rs 50 cashback on Prime membership to users, who will recharge via Jio Money app. Users will get an additional cashback of Rs 50 if they recharge with Rs 303 plan using Jio Money app, meaning a total of Rs 100 cashback if they subscribe ti Jio Prime membership as well as recharge with Rs 303 plan via Jio Money app.

