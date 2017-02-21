Reliance Jio: Jio Prime and other big announcements made by Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani made a slew of announcements on Tuesday during his address to company employees in Mumbai. (file photo) Mukesh Ambani made a slew of announcements on Tuesday during his address to company employees in Mumbai. (file photo)

Celebrating Reliance Jio’s 100-million subscriber base, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani made a slew of announcements on Tuesday during his address to company employees in Mumbai.

Here is what he said:

1) Jio Prime: Customers who avail the Jio service on or before March 31 will be eligible to enroll for Jio Prime membership at a nominal fee of Rs 99 per year. Prime members will get full benefits of the Jio New Year offer for another 12 months till March 31, 2018 by paying Rs 303 per month, excluding taxes. Other benefits include free access to the Jio media bouquet service for a full year. Subscribers will also benefit from Jio’s partnership deals.

2) Call tariffs: With Jio’s New Year offer coming to an end at the end of March, Ambani said all domestic voice calls to any network across India will remain free. He added that there would be no roaming charges, no black out days and no hidden charges.

3) 100-million mark: Jio added 7 subscribers every sec, every single day. It is an unprecedented level of acceptance, said Mukesh Ambani. The service is all set to double their capacity in the coming months and will cover 99 per cent of the country. Ambani also revealed that Jio subscribers consumed 100 crore gigabytes of data since the service was launched six months ago.

4) Better offers than competitors: Jio will set up a special team to monitor all the plans offered by its competitors across the country. The company will not only match these offers, they will provide 25 per cent more data other telecoms. “WE are obsessed to deliver world class connectivity and superior experience to all our customers. Data is the oxygen of digital life. We will provide all this at affordable prices. While we are best today we will strive to be better,” he said.

