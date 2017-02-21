Reliance Jio Prime membership at Rs 99: Here’s all you need to know

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday announced the Jio Prime membership for initial customers of Reliance Jio. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday announced the Jio Prime membership for initial customers of Reliance Jio.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday announced the Jio Prime membership for initial 100 million customers of Reliance Jio. Under the Jio Prime plan, Jio members can avail another year of its 4G services at a one-time payment of Rs 99 to be made this March. This means, the Jio Prime members can continue to enjoy the Jio 4G data benefit till March 31, 2018 at Rs 99. Additionally, Jio will charge Rs 303 per month, effectively at Rs 10 per day for another full year.

The registrations for Jio Prime membership starts March 1 and end March 31. Users who join the Jio network on or before March 31 this year will also be eligible for Jio Prime membership. Existing users can enroll via MyJio app or log into company’s website as well as via Jio offline stores to enroll into Jio Prime membership plan.

“Our 100 million initial customers are Jio’s foundation. Today is the day for me to show my gratitude to you, the initial 100 million customers and ensure you always continue to get extreme value with Jio,” said Ambani.

Jio will offer other extreme value plans for Jio Prime members as well, details of which are available on MyJio app and Jio.com. Full boquet of Jio media services include JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic, JioMags, and JioXpressNews. “We are putting together a line up of deals and offers from Jio and its partners for Prime members,” Ambani said. Details of these deals are unknown as of now.

Ambani said Jio’s services has crossed the 100 million mark in just 170 days and India is now the number one country in the world in terms of data usage. Ambani said Jio customers had consumed over 100 crore GB of data in January 2017. Jio had announced its 4G tariff plans for postpaid as well as prepaid users last year.

