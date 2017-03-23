Reliance Jio Prime membership at Rs 99: Here’s how to get Rs 100 cashback

Reliance Jio users will get a total of Rs 100 cashback if they subscribe to Jio Prime membership as well as recharge with Rs 303 plan via JioMoney app. Reliance Jio users will get a total of Rs 100 cashback if they subscribe to Jio Prime membership as well as recharge with Rs 303 plan via JioMoney app.

Reliance Jio is offering Rs 50 cashback on Prime membership to users who recharge via Jio Money app. Users will get an additional cashback of Rs 50 if they recharge with Rs 303 plan right away using Jio Money wallet. This means, users will get a total of Rs 100 cashback if they subscribe to Jio Prime membership as well as recharge with Rs 303 plan via JioMoney app. The cashback voucher will be available in user’s Jio Money app within two working days.

Reliance Jio announced its Prime membership programme in February. Enrolling in Jio Prime membership will give users all benefits of Jio’s ‘Happy New Year’ offer, though monthly data tariffs will be applicable. Jio is giving more benefits to its Prime members at the same tariff, compared to regular Jio users.

Existing Jio members can subscribe to Jio Prime programme via MyJio app as well as Jio.com. Jio Prime membership will be valid till March 31, 2018 and users will have to pay Rs 99 upfront once while signing up. Additionally, users will have to recharge with different Jio Prime plans monthly to continue using Jio 4G data. However, the first recharge needs to be that of Rs 303. Information relating to various Jio Prime plans (postpaid and prepaid) can be accessed on MyJio app or company’s website. Users can enroll in to Jio Prime membership programme latest by March 31, 2017.

Signing up for JioMoney app is easy. Just log in with Jio mobile number and set-up an account by entering credit/debit card details, password etc. Users will get different OTPs at every step. Once, JioMoney account is set-up, the app will ask users to create a 4-digit pin, which can be used for future transactions.

At Rs 303 per month, users will get 28GB data valid for 28 days along with access to Jio’s bouquet of media services. There are other postpaid and prepaid plans as well. Voice-calling, SMS and access to Jio’s apps are free for all Jio users. Reliance Jio plans come bundled with free access to Jio apps, including MyJio, JioChat, JioMoney, JioMusic etc. Content on these apps can only be accessed via the Jio network.

