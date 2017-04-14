Reliance Jio Prime, Dhan Dhana Dhan offer deadline tomorrow: Top 5 things to know

So how to recharge for Reliance Jio Prime? What is the validity? What is Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan plan? What next? Top questions answered. So how to recharge for Reliance Jio Prime? What is the validity? What is Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan plan? What next? Top questions answered.

Reliance Jio Prime membership deadline is tomorrow. This means Jio services will become paid after April 15. Both users who sign-up for Prime program and those who don’t will have to recharge as per Jio’s tariff plans in order to continue using its services. However, data benefits for Jio Prime members are significantly higher when compared to non-Prime users.

Reliance Jio has only prepaid plans listed on its site. For non-Jio Prime members, there’s only a Rs 149 pack as of now. However, we expect the company to introduce more packs once its services become paid. Additionally, Reliance Jio has ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offers exclusively for its Prime members.

For users who’re looking to sign-up for Jio Prime membership, it is not too late. So how to recharge for Jio Prime? What is the validity? What is Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan plan? What next? Let us take a look at everything you need to know:

What is Jio Prime?

Signing-up for Reliance Jio Prime program requires an enrollment fees of Rs 99. It will be valid till March 31, 2018. Jio Prime members get additional benefits at the same price, when compared to non-Prime members. Reliance Jio has exclusive plans such as ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer for its Prime members, which gives users 84 days of complimentary service at a recharge of Rs 309 or Rs 509.

What is Jio ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer?

Reliance Jio’s ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ is exclusive to Prime members. It gives 84 days of unlimited data benefits at recharge of Rs 309 or Rs 509. The plans include unlimited data, free voice calls, unlimited access and access to Jio apps. Jio Prime members who recharge with Rs 309 will get 1GB data per day, while those recharging with Rs 509 will get 2GB data per day.

I am not a Jio Prime member. Can I recharge to get ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer?

No. Jio’s non-Prime users will have to upgrade to Prime membership in order to avail benefits of the ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer.

How to recharge?

Users can recharge via Jio’s website, MyJio app on their smartphone or walk in to Reliance Digital or Digital Xpress Mini store. Recharge with Rs 99 to become a Jio Prime member and subsequently with Rs 309 or Rs 509. Either this, or users can directly recharge with Rs 408 (Rs 309+Rs 99) or Rs 608 (Rs 509+Rs 99), which include Jio Prime membership charges plus 84 days complimentary benefits.

What if I don’t become Jio Prime member?

Jio’s non-Prime users, who do not wish to become a Prime member will have to recharge after April 15. As of now, Jio only has a Rs 149 plan for prepaid non-Prime members. Remember, Prime members get almost double the data benefits compared to regular users, so it is a good idea to sign-up for Prime program if you’re looking to continue using Jio’s data services.

