Jio Prime deadline is today: Recharge, tariffs and everything else to note

Reliance Jio Prime deadline is today, and if you prefer to continue using Jio’s data services, it is best you sign up for this. The reason: Jio Prime members will get almost double the data benefits unlike non-Prime members, where the monthly data allowance is much less. To satiate the needs of heavy data users, Jio is also offering plans with 2GB FUP per day, and in some cases there’s no FUP at all.

You can sign-up for Jio Prime membership via MyJio app, Jio.com or through Reliance’s Digital Xpress stores. Let us take a look at the step-by-step procedure for getting Jio Prime membership:

How to get Prime membership

There are a few things to keep in mind. Jio is offering a Rs 50 cashback on the Rs 99 fees if you recharge via JioMoney. The membership will last for a year, that is till March 31, 2018. Plus, you’ll have to recharge with a minimum of Rs 303 plan or above right after you sign up for the Prime membership. This will get you another cashback worth Rs 50.

To recharge, just go to MyJio app and swipe the menu from the left side. Click on the Jio Prime option, which appears right on top. Now, select on Jio Prime options to ‘Get Jio Prime’ and recharge for yourself. Options for payment include credit/debit card, Paytm wallet or JioMoney wallet.

To get Rs 50 cashback, click on JioMoney wallet, otherwise proceed as per convenience.

Next, all you need to do is select a plan for Rs 303 or above and recharge to complete the process. For Rs 50 cashback, select JioMoney wallet option while paying. The cashback will come into ‘Loyalty and Offers’ tab of JioMoney app.

Jio Prime vs non-Jio Prime plans: What’s the difference?

Jio Prime users will get more than double the data compared to non-Prime members. For example, for Rs 303, Prime members get 28GB data with 1GB as FUP, while non-Jio Prime members will get only 2.5GB data for 28 days. For Rs 499, Jio Prime users will get 56GB data with 2GB data limit per day, while non-Prime Jio users get 5GB data. Rs 999 plan under Jio Prime offers some 60 GB data for 28 day period.

Currently, Reliance Jio is running a ‘Buy One Get One’ offer, the deadline for which is today as well. The plan gives Jio Prime prepaid users free data benefits when they recharge with Rs 149, Rs 303 or Rs 499 and above. These Prime members then get an add-on of 1GB, 5GB and 10GB data respectively.

Users can go for multiple recharge, and the free ad-on packs will keep getting added in the consecutive months. This free data is added to the entire data pack, and doesn’t increase the daily FUP limit.

Prepaid number vs Postpaid

Plans for prepaid and postpaid do differ. However, the Rs 303 plan with 1GB data per day is available in both postpaid and prepaid. In order to check if you have a postpaid or prepaid number, here are the steps.

Go to MyJio app and sign-in with SIM if your Jio SIM is in the same device. You can also sign-in using your Jio account, or sign-up in case you don’t have one.

Now, swipe from the left to open the Menu. Click on ‘My Plans’, and you’ll see if your connection is Prepaid or Postpaid.

Anything else

Users have the option of not going for Jio Prime also. It will not affect your connection in anyway, and the 4G connectivity will continue. But you’ll lose benefits like the ones you had in the ‘Happy New Year Offer,’ where 1GB data per day was the norm. For Reliance Jio users, voice calls remain free and there are no roaming charges either.

The network is all about 4G VoLTE, and Jio also has a suite of apps with movies, magazines etc, which are being bundled free for one year. Jio Prime members are getting free access to these apps for one year. Do note, the content in these apps can only be streamed on a Jio network.

