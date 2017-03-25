Reliance Jio ‘Buy One Get One’ free data offer: Here’s all you need to know

Reliance Jio has announced its ‘Buy One Get One’ offer, which gives Jio Prime prepaid users additional free data benefits. Reliance Jio has announced its ‘Buy One Get One’ offer, which gives Jio Prime prepaid users additional free data benefits.

Reliance Jio has announced its ‘Buy One Get One’ offer, which gives Jio Prime prepaid users additional free data benefits at recharge of Rs 149, Rs 303 and Rs 499 & above. Jio Prime members will get an automatic benefit of free add-on of 1GB, 5GB and 10GB data respectively if they recharge before March 31.

The add-on benefit will only be applicable starting April 1. However, users can go for multiple recharges before March 31 and the free ad-on packs will keep getting added in the consecutive months. For example, recharging with Rs 303 will give users an added 5GB data per month. In this case, if users recharge twice with Rs 303, then the first 303 plan (with free ad-on benefit) will be applicable from April 1 to April 28, while the second one will applicable from April 29 to May 26 and so on.

Remember, the add-on vouchers reflect data offering for the entire validity period and not per day. The Jio site doesn’t mention the number of recharges a user can do before March 31, but explains the multiple recharges will act like “2 paper vouchers that are taken and one is used and the other is put in the pocket, to be used when the first one is used up.”

Reliance Jio announced its Jio Prime programme in February. The membership programme requires users to enroll before March 31 with Rs 99 as one-time subscription fee. Jio Prime membership will be valid till March 31, 2018. Further, users can recharge with various prepaid and postpaid data plans, applicable from April 1. Reliance Jio is offering more benefits to its Prime members for the same plan, when compared to non-Prime members.

Reliance Jio Prime membership extends all benefits of Jio’s ‘Happy New Year’ offer. However, it will not be entirely free and monthly data tariffs will be applicable. Voice-calling, SMS and access to Jio’s apps are already free for all Jio users. Jio is also bundling content with its networks like other players. However, this content can only be access on a Jio Network. Data used for watch this content will be deducted from regular packs as well.

