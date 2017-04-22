Reliance Jio prepaid and postpaid plans for Prime vs non-Prime members

Reliance Jio has updated its list of prepaid and postpaid plans for Prime as well as non-Prime members. Reliance Jio has updated its list of prepaid and postpaid plans for Prime as well as non-Prime members.

Reliance Jio has updated its list of prepaid and postpaid plans for Prime as well as non-Prime members. It looks like only selected plans are available for non-Prime prepaid users, while there's no mention of postpaid plans for non-Prime members on Jio's website. Previously, for a brief period, Jio site only showed a Rs 149 plan apart from its 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' Rs 309 and Rs 509 offers for prepaid users. There were no plans for postpaid Jio subscribers. However, the list has now been updated.

All voice calls, including local, STD and roaming to all operators is free. Additionally, local, STD and roaming SMSes to all operators are free as well. Jio’s data plans come with access to Jio’s bouquet of apps such as JioMoney, JioCinema, JioTV, JioMusic and more. These apps can only be accessed on Jio’s network.

Let us take a look at all the plans Jio is offering:

Prepaid

For Jio Prime members:

Jio’s Rs 19 plan will give users 200MB data and the validity is 1 day.

Users can recharge with Rs 49 to get 600MB data, with a validity of 3 days.

Jio’s Rs 96 plan gives users 7GB data with Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 1GB/day. The plan comes with a validity of 7 days.

Jio’s Rs 149 plan offers 2GB data plus access to 300 local, STD and roaming free SMSes to all operators. Validity is 28 days.

Jio Prime users who recharge with Rs 309 will get 1GB data per day for 84 days. A subsequent recharge with the same amount gives users 28GB data with 1GB per day FUP and the validity will be 28 days.

Jio’s Rs 509 plan offers 168GB data with FUP of 2GB per day. Validity is 84 days. If users wish to go with the same plan after 84 days, then a subsequent recharge will give them 56GB data with FUP of 2GB per day and validity will be 28 days.

Jio's Rs 999 plan offers 120GB data and there's no FUP. Validity for this plan is 120 days. A subsequent recharge with the same plan will give users 60GB data for 60 days.

Jio’s Rs 999 plan offers 120GB data and there’s no FUP. Validity for this plan is 120 days. A subsequent recharge with the same plan will give users 60GB data for 60 days.

Jio Prime users who recharge with Rs 1999 will get 185GB data for 150 days. There’s no FUP. A subsequent recharge with the same amount gives users 125GB data and the validity will be 90 days.

Jio’s Rs 4999 plan offers 410GB data and there’s no FUP. Validity for this plan is 240 days. A subsequent recharge with the same plan will give users 350GB data for 180 days.

Jio Prime users who recharge with Rs 9999 will get 810GB data for 420 days. A subsequent recharge with the same amount gives users 750GB data and the validity will be 360 days.

For Jio non-Prime members:

Non-Prime members will get 100MB data and the validity is 1 day.

Jio’s Rs 49 plan for non-Prime members offer 300MB data and the validity is 3 days.

Jio non-Prime members can recharge with Rs 96 to get 600MB data with a validity of 7 days.

Jio’s Rs 149 plan offers 1GB data plus access to 300 local, STD and roaming free SMSes to all operators. Validity is 28 days.

Postpaid

For Jio Prime members:

Jio’s Rs 309 plan will give 90GB data with FUP of 1GB per day and validity of 3 months in the first cycle. For subsequent cycles, it offers 30GB data with 1GB per day FUP with a validity of one month.

Users who recharge with Rs 509 will get 180GB data (2GB/day FUP) with a validity of 3 months in the first bill cycle. For subsequent cycles, Jio will offer 60GB data with FUP of 2GB per day for one month.

Users who recharge with Rs 509 will get 180GB data (2GB/day FUP) with a validity of 3 months in the first bill cycle. For subsequent cycles, Jio will offer 60GB data with FUP of 2GB per day for one month.

Jio’s Rs 999 plan will give 180GB data and validity is 3 months in the first cycle. For subsequent cycles, it offers 60GB data with no FUP with a validity of one month.

Remembers, users who had already signed-up for Jio’s ‘Summer Surprise’ offer before it was withdrawn won’t not need to recharge until July. Reliance Jio is clearly prioritising its Prime members, plans for which offer almost double the benefits when compared to non-Prime users. Plus offers for non-Prime members are limited to just four in prepaid category. It looks like postpaid members who didn’t enroll for Prime won’t be able to continue with Jio’s services given there is no mention of non-Prime postpaid plans.

First Published on: April 22, 2017 1:28 pm

