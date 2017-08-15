Reliance Jio offering Rs 76 cash back via Paytm: Here’s how to claim the money

Reliance Jio is offering a cash back of Rs 76 on a recharge of Rs 300 or above with Paytm. The Rs 76 cash back will be credited to your Paytm account within 24 hours. Reliance Jio is offering a cash back of Rs 76 on a recharge of Rs 300 or above with Paytm. The Rs 76 cash back will be credited to your Paytm account within 24 hours.

Reliance Jio is offering a cash back of Rs 76 on a recharge of Rs 300 or above with Paytm. It is unclear whether the offer is available for select customers or whether it varies from number to number. In our case, Jio connection is that of Delhi-NCR and we’ve been given a promo code to use while getting recharge done via Paytm.

Reliance Jio users can head over to Paytm app to get the recharge done. Open Paytm app and click on ‘Mobile Prepaid’ or ‘Mobile Postpaid’. Next enter your Reliance Jio number and click on ‘Proceed to Recharge’. The app will then show an option at the bottom of the page which reads, “Have a promocode?” Tap on the link to enter the promocode and and select ‘Done’.

Currently, Paytm has listed the Reliance Jio promocode listed as a part of its offers. So, if you’re seeing this option, just select the offer and there’s no need to enter the promocode manually. Once recharge is done, the Rs 76 cash back will be credited to your Paytm account within 24 hours.

Reliance Jio is also offering a cash back of Rs 75 on a recharge of Rs 300 or above with PhonePe.

Reliance Jio has a number of recharge offers to choose from. People can check for the plans on Jio’s website or on MyJio app. Reliance Jio’s prepaid plans start at Rs 19, while postpaid plans start at Rs 309.

Reliance Jio recently unveiled new Dhan Dhana Dhan prepaid and postpaid plans starting at a price of Rs 349 and Rs 399 respectively. With these new plans, Reliance Jio is offering more data and longer validity. Plus voice calls, SMS (up to 100 per day) are all free.

