Reliance Jio offering 1.1TB FTTH broadband data in select markets: Report

Reliance Jio has apparently started offering ultra high-speed fiber to the home (FTTH) broadband connection with 1.1TB of free data at speeds of 100 megabits per second (mbps) in select markets. According to a report from The Hindu, citing a person familiar with the matter, the telco is likely to roll out commercial services in the second-half of the year.

“The initial FTTH plan includes 100 gigabytes (GB) of free data at 100 Mbps speed; once the data limited is exhausted, the customers can do top-up of 40 GB of free data 25 times in a month, effectively meaning 1,100 GB of free data a month,” a source told the publication.

The report notes that users can get the JioFiber by paying an interest-free refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500. Once the customer deposits Rs 4,500, the company will install a Jio router, which doubles as a set-up-box to view TV channels via its proposed Internet protocol television service (IPTV) service that is yet to be launched.

Reliance Jio is reported to have more than three lakh kilometers of optic fiber network across the country. The company is evidently testing its JioFiber service in many parts of India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Vadodara.

Reliance has been testing its broadband service since September 2016, but the company is to commercially launch the JioFiber. The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has plans to launch the service for both households and commercial customers. In the residential space, it is eyeing 100 million television households across 30 cities in India.

