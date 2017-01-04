Reliance Jio now offering paid 4G Booster, SMS and ISD packs to users

Reliance Jio’s Rs 301 recharge will give users 6GB of 4G data with a validity of 28 days Reliance Jio’s Rs 301 recharge will give users 6GB of 4G data with a validity of 28 days

Reliance Jio is now running on an extended promotional offer called Happy New Year, and continuing to give unlimited 4G Internet to users until March 31. The new data limit (per day) on Reliance Jio is 1GB as compared to 4GB before, but users who run out of the daily limit there is now an option to get new booster packs.

Jio has added two ‘Booster’ packs in its MyJio app, which will give users additional 4G data on top of their current promotional offer. The first data pack is priced at Rs 51, and will give users 1GB of 4G data for a day. The second data pack is priced at Rs 301 and will be giving users 6GB of 4G data with a validity of 28 days.

Opening up its network to let people make international calls, Jio is also offering a new ISD combo pack for Rs 501, which will gives users Rs 435 balance that can be used only for making ISD calls. The validity of the pack is 28 days.

Under its Happy New Year offer Jio offers 100 daily free SMSs, but for users who want more, the company has also introduced a new SMS combo pack for Rs 201. This recharge will give users Rs 175 of SMS balance for Local/national and ISD SMS. According to the details, the recharge will let users SMS (local + STD) at 85p/SMS and ISD message at Rs 5/SMS.

To activate your booster and combo packs, follow the steps below

1. Open you MyJio app and login with your Jio ID. Make sure there is a Jio SIM in the phone.

2. Select the MyJio tab.

3. Open the Recharge option.

4. In Browse Plans, you can find booth the Booster tab and the Combo tab.

5. Select the plan you want to avail.

6. Make the payment through JioMoney, Credit card, Debit card or Net Banking.

The recharge page also gives you the option to check your current plan, which will presently show you complimentary unlimited access to HD Voice, Data, HD videos, SMS, Jio Apps and Jionet WiFi.

In comparison, Airtel offers 4GB of data for prepaid users for a recharge of Rs 755 and Vodafone offers 5GB of 4G data for 28 days with a recharge of Rs 697. Reliance Jio’s Rs 301 recharge giving 6GB of data for one month is considerably better than any other offer from competing telecos.

