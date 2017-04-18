Reliance Jio is no longer free: Here are the tariffs and plans explained

Reliance Jio’s plans are now paid: We explain all the tariffs in detail, including the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Reliance Jio’s plans are now paid: We explain all the tariffs in detail, including the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.

Reliance Jio’s services are now officially paid. April 15 was the last day to sign up for Jio Prime by paying Rs 99 plus another Rs 309 or Rs 509 for the first recharge. Reports also say the company will start disconnecting services for those who have not gotten the Prime membership or gotten a recharge till now.

So what are Jio’s plans like now that the service has become paid for all users? We take a detailed look at the fine print around Jio’s plans.

First up, if you go to the Jio.com, website, you can see the focus is on Jio Prime plans only. Also Jio’s website is not listing out postpaid plans. The Rs 309 and Rs 509 only apply for prepaid users. It is unclear what sort of plans will apply for Jio postpaid users, and who had got a recharge done before March 31 deadline.

Only three options are listed in recharge section now. Two are the new Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan plans, which come with a validity of 84 days each.

The Rs 309 recharge gets you 84GB day with 1GB FUP per day unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, complimentary access to Jio app, and a total validity of 84 days. After this period, the next recharge of Rs 309 will get you 1GB per day, and will be valid for 28 days.

Then there’s the Rs 509 recharge, which has 168 GB data for 84 days with 2GB FUP per day. Rest of it is same as the Rs 309 recharge.

Finally the cheapest plan is the Rs 149 one, which gives you 2GB data for 28 days, 300 SMS, and unlimited voice calls. There’s also a non-Prime version of this plan which has only 1GB data for the 28 day period.

But if you got the Summer Surprise offer, which was priced at Rs 303 or higher, then you don’t need to worry. These new plans don’t apply to you, and you will still get the next three months of free service.

Jio’s website mentions this about the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer: Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan is limited to one recharge only. Not applicable if already recharged with Jio Prime + Rs. 303 or above plan.

Given Jio’s focus is on data, it also has booster packs for data recharges. These start at Rs 11 going up to Rs 301. The Rs 11 plan has 0.1 GB data, Rs 51 pack offers 1GB data, Rs 91 has 2GB data, Rs 201 has 5GB and Rs 301 will give you 10 GB of data. However, these plans don’t have a validity period.

The teleco also has some sachet plans for users who can’t pay Rs 309 in one go. You will find these when you are trying to recharge a number from the Jio website. These plans cost Rs 19, Rs 49 and Rs 96 respectively.

The Rs 19 Plan for Jio Prime users comes with 200 MB data, 100SMS and complimentary subscription to Jio apps along with free voice calls, but it is valid only for one day. For non-Jio Prime members, the plans has only 100 MB data.

The Rs 49 recharge offers 600 MB data and validity of three days; for non-Jio Prime users it is 300 MB data. The Rs 96 recharge offers 1GB FUP, after which the speed is reduced to 128Kbps, 100 SMS per day and is valid for seven days. However, for non-Jio Prime members, the recharge has only 600 MB data.

Jio also has an ISD, SMS pack listed under the recharge section of the website.

The ISD Pack has a price of Rs 501 and comes with a talktime of Rs 435.65. However, this can only be used by those who want to make ISD calls from India. The validity is 28 days.

The SMS pack costs Rs 201, and has a balance of Rs 175.1. It can be used for local, national SMS and ISD SMS when in India. The charges are listed as: 85p/sms for local, national text messages in India. For ISD messages, it is Rs 5 per SMS. This pack is also valid for 28 days

Finally Reliance Jio also has ‘Talktime’ recharges available. The ones from Rs 100, Rs 150, Rs 200, Rs 300, to Rs 5000 offer full talktime value. The sachet option from Rs 10 onwards offer some value of talktime. It is unclear why these are present, given Jio says voice will always be free. However, Jio is rumoured to be working on 4G feature phones as well, so it could be centred around that as well.

Reliance Jio doesn’t have international roaming packs yet.

