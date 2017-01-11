Reliance Jio network average download speed at 18 mbps in Dec: Trai

The download speed on Reliance Jio Network was 5.85 mbps in November 2016 which was lower than peak speed of 7.26 mbps in September. The download speed on Reliance Jio Network was 5.85 mbps in November 2016 which was lower than peak speed of 7.26 mbps in September.

Average download speed on Jio network reached 18.16 megabit per second in December 2016 which was its highest since launch of its commercial 4G services in September, as per the Trai data.

The monthly average mobile data speed published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India showed that the download speed on Reliance Jio Network was 5.85 mbps in November 2016 which was lower than peak speed of 7.26 mbps in September.

Among other networks, download speed on Vodafone network increased to 6.7 mbps in December from 4.9 mbps in November. Idea network showed average download speed of 5.03 mbps, Bharti Airtel’s 4.68 mbps, BSNL’s 3.42 mbps, Aircel’s 3 mbps and Reliance Communications’s 2.6 mbps in December.

In November, download speed on Airtel network was 5.93 mbps followed by Jio at 5.85 mbps, Vodafone 4.9 mbps, Idea 4.36 mbps, BSNL 3.54 mbps, Aircel 3 mbps and RCom 2.3 mbps.

Trai collects and computes speed of mobile data from subscribers across the country with the help of MySpeed application on real time basis.

Reliance Jio claims to be the fastest growing technology company in the world, and had close to 52 million subscribers in the beginning of December 2016, which is huge considering the service was rolled out in September.

Reliance Jio’s tariff plans were first announced in September when the service went live. Prepaid plans start at as low as Rs 19, and go up all the way to Rs 1,499. Jio claims to have the cheapest data plans at Rs 50 per GB, but it should be noted most plans include some free access to JioNet hotspot WiFi data. In postpaid, plans start at Rs 149 and go up all the way to Rs 4,999.

Reliance Jio has promised it will always keep voice calling and messages free for customers.

