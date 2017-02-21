Reliance Jio Prime membership offer will extend free service for Rs 99, monthly tarrif just Rs 303

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday announced a new Jio Prime offer that will kick in once the free Happy New Year offer ends on March 31. However, this new membership offer, aimed at the initial customers of the Jio, is almost free as these customers will need to pay only a one-time charge of Rs 99 to extend the free services, including the full content bouquet, for 12 more months. Plus, they will pay Rs 303 per month, effectively Rs 10 per day, on top of this as their monthly tariff.

Ambani said Jio service has crossed 100 million customers in 170 days. This is an achievement of India and Indians, Ambani said, adding how Jio has added an average of seven customers every second every single day for 170 days. “This is an unprecedented level of acceptance for any technology company anywhere,” he added.

Ambani said Jio customers had consumed over 100 crore GB of data in January 2017. “That is more that 3.3 crore GB per day… India is now the No 1 country in the world for mobile data usage,” he said, adding that Jio users now consumer as much data as the entire US. Most of this is data is video, making it one of the largest video networks globally. “In six months we have show India too can use data at par with other nations,” he added.

Ambani promised to offer world class quantity and quality of data for Indians at competitive prices. However, the tariff plans will kick in from April 1, he said, adding there will be no hidden charges.

Jio will monitor all publically announced plans of rivals, match the most popular plans and offer 20 per cent more data than each of these plans, Ambani announced. This will in a scuttle any plan rival service providers offer to counter the already low prices of Reliance Jio.

