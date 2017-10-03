Reliance Jio limiting voice calls to 300 minutes per day: Here’s how it works

Reliance Jio voice calls are limited to 300 minutes per day, and here’s how the terms and conditions work. Reliance Jio voice calls are limited to 300 minutes per day, and here’s how the terms and conditions work.

Reliance Jio is limiting the number of minutes in voice calls to 300 minutes per day, according to some reports. Jio says the reason for this limit is to avoid potential misuse. This 300 minutes per day has been part of the Jio terms and conditions for some time now.

Users would have noticed that Reliance Jio recharge vouchers come with the promise of unlimited voice calls be it local or STD. However, the limit stands at 300 minutes per day for voice calls, and this does not include international calls for which users have to purchase separate vouchers.

In fact in Jio’s terms and conditions for its recharge plans, the company adds, “This Plan is intended only for personal use of included services. RJIL reserves the right to discontinue the free Voice benefits offered as part of this Plan in case of misuse/ fraudulent use/ unauthorised telemarketing and commercial use.”

Reliance Jio also caps the number of SMS at 100 free SMS per day. This is in keeping with TRAI Regulations, which has put the daily limit to avoid misuse of unlimited text messages. In Jio’s terms and conditions page, it states, “Commercial usage for this plan is defined as outgoing voice usage of 300 minutes per day or 1200 minutes for 7 days or 3,000 minutes per month (28 days), whichever is earlier.”

Reliance Jio is not the only player that is limiting calling minutes under its free ‘unlimited’ plans. Rival Airtel also has some free unlimited voice calling plans for customers, but all of these have a fair commercial limit attached to them.

For instance, in Airtel’s terms and conditions page under offers for new 4G handsets, plans for Rs 149, Rs 244, Rs 349 and Rs 399 come with benefits of free calling along with data. However, Airtel has limited the fair usage policy to a) 1000 minutes of all Local and STD calls in a rolling seven day period or 250 minutes (All Local + STD calls) in a single day, whichever is earlier. So even in the unlimited calling you can’t cross 250 minutes in a single day, according to the terms and conditions else it will be deducted from your talktime.

Even in cases where plans offers unlimited Airtel to Airtel calls, these are subject to the same fair commercial use policy, with a 250 minutes per day daily limit or 1000 minutes in total for a period of seven days.

Another telecom player Vodafone, which has also introduced unlimited voice calling packs bundled with data, has terms and conditions with similar limits. Vodafone’s terms and conditions for unlimited calling and 1GB data states, “Customers using more than 1000 minutes (local +STD) in any period of consecutive 7 days, will be charged at 30p per minute for rest of 7 days period.”

It adds that if a customer consumes 1000 mins on second day, then they will be charged for rest of the five days. Or customers who use more than 250 minutes (local+STD) in a day will be charged at 30 paisa per second.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd