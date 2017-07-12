Reliance Jio JioFiber Preview Offer will give 100GB data per month at 100 Mbps, reveals site

Reliance Jio’s JioFiber can be used to stream content, something that has been talked about in the past as well. Users will be able to connect multiple devices to JioFiber to enjoy high-speed Internet. Reliance Jio’s JioFiber can be used to stream content, something that has been talked about in the past as well. Users will be able to connect multiple devices to JioFiber to enjoy high-speed Internet.

Reliance Jio’s JioFiber broadband service is expected to be unveiled around Diwali. It looks like details of the service have accidentally been leaked on Jio’s official website ahead of launch. The page went live for some time before it was taken down by the company. Going by the leaked information, Jio could offer 100GB of data per month at 100 Mbps speed for three months, under its JioFibre Preview offer. Post exhaustion of 100GB, speed will go down to 1 Mbps. Reliance Jio will apparently ask for a seucrity deposit of Rs 4,500 for its JioFiber broadband service, which will be refundable.

Reliance Jio’s JioFiber can be used to stream 4K content, something that has been talked about in the past as well. Users will be able to connect multiple devices to JioFiber to enjoy high-speed Internet. The site even lists a registration page where users can sign-up for Jio’s JioFiber broadband service. People will need to enter their address details as well as personal details which includes city, pincode, address, name, mobile, email etc.

Depending on details, it looks like users can go for two options – to either register for JioFiber services or enhance Jio coverage in their building. This means that Reliance Jio is currently expanding its JioFiber broadband network across cities to provide maximum coverage. Going by the list of cities available, Jio will most likely start with providing its JioFiber broadband service in cities like Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, and Vishakhapatnam.

A previous report in Economic Times suggested that Jio could offer 100GB data at Rs 500. In May, Reliance Jio tweeted out from its official Twitter handle saying the JioFiber Preview Offer is currently being offered on a trial basis in some cities. However, the company did not give out details on data plans. We’ll have to wait and watch if the Jio is planning to roll out 100GB of free data at 100 Mbps speeds for three months under its JioFibre Preview offer.

Relaince Jio is expected to go for the disruptive pricing model, just like it did with the Jio mobile network. The company had earlier indicated that on the pricing front, it will offer “value for the customer.” Meanwhile, rival Airtel is currently offering customers 1000GB data free for a year if they sign up for the broadband service via online. The offer is limited to users in Delhi and NCR. ACT offers 1GB per second internet speeds in Hyderabad with 1TB download limit at a rental price of Rs 5,999. The company has already expanded operations to Delhi and is offering 100 Mbps speeds.

