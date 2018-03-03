Reliance Jio JioFi at Rs 1999: Here’s how to get free data, vouchers worth Rs 3595

Reliance Jio JioFi price was slashed from Rs 1,999 to Rs 999 in September last year, under the company’s festive celebration offer. Reliance Jio JioFi price was slashed from Rs 1,999 to Rs 999 in September last year, under the company’s festive celebration offer.

Reliance Jio is said to announce benefits worth Rs 3,595, which includes free data and vouchers for Prime users who buy the company’s JioFi device at Rs 1,999. According to a report in Gadgets 360, the offer is expected to go live in a few days on Reliance Jio’s official website. Do note that the limited period offer will only be available for people who buy Reliance Jio’s JioFi device for Rs 1,999. There will an option to opt out of the offer as well, and those who do can buy the JioFi device at Rs 999.

Reliance Jio’s offer will give users free data worth Rs 1,295 along with vouchers worth Rs 2,300. The free data can be availed of plans with 1.5GB/2GB or 3GB data per day. Additionally, users will get vouchers worth Rs 2,300 from Paytm, AJIO, and Reliance Digital. Both data benefits and vouchers combined takes the total value of benefits to Rs 3,595, though users will have to pay a little extra for the JioFi device.

Reliance Jio JioFi price was slashed from Rs 1,999 to Rs 999 in September last year, under the company’s festive celebration offer. Reliance Jio’s JioFi device lets users access 4G Data, make VoLTE calls even on 2G or 3G smartphones, and can connect with up to 10 devices. It is said to offer download speed of up to 150Mbps and upload speed of up to 50Mbps.

Reliance Jio JioFi users can make use of 4G data and HD voice even on 2G/3G smartphones or tablets. JioFi allows to connect up to 32 devices, though only up to ten are recommended. It is backed by a 2300mAh, said to offer up to six hours of surf time. Reliance JioFi measures 85 x 55 x 16 mm.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd