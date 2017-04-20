Reliance Jio ISD rate-cutter offers international calling at Rs 3 per min

Reliance Jio has rolled out its international tariffs, including ISD rate cutter plans which offers international calling at as low as Rs 3 per minute. Reliance Jio has rolled out its international tariffs, including ISD rate cutter plans which offers international calling at as low as Rs 3 per minute.

Reliance Jio has rolled out its international tariffs, including ISD rate cutter plans which offer international calling at as low as Rs 3 per minute. Users need to recharge with Rs 501 to activate Jio’s rate-cutter plans. International calls to countries including Bangladesh, USA, Singapore, New Zealand, UK, Belgium, Brazil, Hungary, Mongolia, Poland, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden and more can be made at Rs 3 per minute.

Further, users calling France, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Argentina, Denmark, Israel, South Korea and more will have to pay Rs 4.8 per minute. Reliance Jio’s international call tariffs go up to Rs 13 per minute for places like Nepal, UAE and Rs 13.8 per minute for Bahrain.

Reliance Jio did not offer international calling plans until recently. The service is no longer free, which means users will have to recharge with Jio’s tariff plans to continue being on its network. It announced its ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer exclusively for Jio Prime members, while non-Prime members get to recharge with a Rs 149 plan.

Rival Airtel has promised “the best international roaming rates” to users with its ‘Double Your Holiday Surprises’ offer. It rolled out a new scheme which automatically activates roaming packs for users after exhaustion of said benefits under a plan, in case users forget to recharge before leaving India. Additionally, Airtel has value-for-money 10-day and 30-day packs for longer vacations.

All incoming calls within the country are already free on Airtel, Idea as well as Reliance Jio networks thanks to intense competition between telecom operators in India. As a result of intensified data war between telecos, data tariffs have come down across most networks as well. For example, Jio has ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offers users 1GB/2GB data per day for 84 days at a recharge of Rs 309/Rs 509; while Airtel is giving 70GB data at 1GB/per day for 70 days at Rs 399.

