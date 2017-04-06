Reliance Jio not really ‘free’ anymore: Here’s how to check data balance, get alerts

Reliance Jio: It’s not technically free anymore, and here’s how to keep a tab on your daily data needs. Reliance Jio: It’s not technically free anymore, and here’s how to keep a tab on your daily data needs.

Free or paid? The confusion around Jio’s services will continue for many users. First, Reliance Jio’s services are technically free for the next three months, but as usual terms and conditions apply to this ‘free’ bit. For starters you need to be a Jio Prime member, which means pay up Rs 99.

This Rs 99 will ensure you have a Prime membership till March 31, 2018. But just paying Rs 99 doesn’t ensure you’ll get free service for the next three months.

Reliance Jio also expects you to get a minimum recharge of Rs 303 or above if you want the next three months of data to be free on the network. Even if you got a recharge of Rs 149, you’ll need to get Rs 303 recharge, that is if you want the free ‘Summer Surprise offer’. Jio is even giving away 100GB of free day for 90 days to those get recharges of Rs 999 and above.

Anyone who gets the Rs 303 recharge is getting 1GB of daily data allowance from Reliance Jio. So how can you check your data balance for the day? The My Jio app is the solution for all of this.

First up, you have to download the whole Jio suite of apps on your smartphone. Stick with Google Play Store or the official Apple App Store for this. Lyf phones will have the suite of apps automatically installed. Make sure this is the phone with which you are using Reliance Jio’s SIM. In the list, the top app is My Jio, open that and sign in with SIM. You can choose to sign in with an id as well, but it is just easier sticking with the SIM option.

Once you’re in, the app will show two tabs right on the landing page. The Plan Benefits is one tab, and the second is Data Balance. Just hit on the data balance option (as seen in the first image in this article), and you’ll see how much data you have left for the day. If you got a Rs 499 recharge, which has a 2GB daily FUP, you’ll see the 2GB FUP. It will also show you how many hours are remaining till the data will be added back to your account.

On the bottom you’ll see two options: Recharge and Usage. Tap on usage, and it will show you the breakup for data, according to each session for the day. You can also scroll on separate tabs to see call usage, SMS sent, WiFi data you might have used from Jio’s own WiFi network.

On the top right corner of Usage are three bars for settings. Just tap on them, and you can then set up alerts for data usage. So you have ensure that Jio gives you notifications on your email or mobile number when you have used up a percentage of the daily data limit. You can set a number from 1 to 80 per cent on the app.

If you run out of daily data, and urgently need access to the internet, then you can get mini recharges done for the day. Jio has packs starts at Rs 51 and going upto Rs 301.

