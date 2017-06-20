Jio impact: Vodafone’s Rs 29 recharge offers unlimited data for 5 hours at night

Vodafone Rs 29 SuperNight recharge pack for prepaid customers comes with unlimited data for five hours. (Image source: Reuters) Vodafone Rs 29 SuperNight recharge pack for prepaid customers comes with unlimited data for five hours. (Image source: Reuters)

In a bid to challenge Reliance Jio, which has crossed 112 million subscribers as of April, Vodafone has launched a new pack for its prepaid customers offering them unlimited internet usage on 3G and 4G, including downloads for as low as Rs 29. Vodafone’s SuperNight recharge offer is for its prepaid customers, and will be available as a pack from June 19. The Rs 29 recharge allows unlimited 3G/4G data usage and downloads for a total period of five hours.

“We are delighted to bring Vodafone SuperNight to our customers under our ‘Super’ umbrella. Like all other ‘Super’ products, it breaks all price barriers that concern customers in their use of internet…These SuperNight packs will enable them to download as much data as they want for five hours at a fixed, nominal price,” said Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India in press statement.

What is Vodafone Rs 29 SuperNight Recharge pack?

According to Vodafone’s statement, a user can purchase the Rs 29 unlimited SuperNight pack at any time of the day. However, the data will come into effect only from 1 am to 6 am. So effectively this works out to Rs 6 per hour for unlimited data, which sounds like a good deal for those who wish to download their videos, music late at night.

How can a user activate the Vodafone Rs 29 recharge pack?

A user simply has to dial *444*4# and the pack will be activated on their prepaid number. Additionally users can find these packs in the MyVodafone app or purchase from retail Vodafone stores or the online Vodafone website. The data rate differs from circle to circle. For instance, in Delhi the SuperNight data pack starts at Rs 33. In the Mumbai circle, SuperNight’s rate starts at Rs 31. So the pricing will differ according to the circle.

Vodafone’s latest unlimited offer comes after the company introduced special Ramzan offers for customers in UP West and Uttarakhand. Vodafone has packs starting at Rs 5 and Rs 19 in this circle, with one hour validity, which come with unlimited 2G data and 3G data respectively. Vodafone also launched a ‘Vodafone Ramzan 786 Plan’ for postpaid users in Assam, North East, which will give them free voice calling, unlimited national roaming and 25GB data all bundled together.

