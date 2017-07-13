Reliance Jio has good data plans, but all are for Prime members

Reliance Jio has updated its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer for Jio Prime prepaid and postpaid members with packs starting at Rs 349 and Rs 399. Reliance Jio has updated its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer for Jio Prime prepaid and postpaid members with packs starting at Rs 349 and Rs 399.

Reliance Jio has updated its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer for Jio Prime prepaid and postpaid members with packs starting at Rs 349 and Rs 399. Jio is offering longer validity with its plans, and voice calls are free on the company’s network. To recall, Reliance Jio unveiled its ‘Summer Surprise’ offer for Prime users on March 31, offering 1GB data per day till July 15 at a recharge of Rs 303 and above. While the offer was withdrawn following a TRAI order on April 6, users who’d already made the recharge were still eligible for benefits.

Soon after, Jio announced the ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer, which gives users 1GB/2GB data for 84 days at a recharge of Rs 309/Rs 509 respectively. The new ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plans come ahead of the July 15 deadline for users who are on ‘Summer Surprise Offer’. Let us take a look at the top five things to know about Jio’s new ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plans:

Reliance Jio prepaid plans

Reliance Jio’s prepaid plans start at Rs 19 and go up till Rs 9,999. There’s a new Rs 349 plan as well. Additionally, Jio has increased validity and data benefits of Rs 309 plans and above. The new Rs 349 recharge comes with 20 GB 4G data in total, which will be valid for 56 days. There’s no FUP (Fair Usage Policy) limit.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 has a validity of 84 days, and offers 1GB data per day. This means users will get a total of 84GB of data for 84 days if they recharge with Rs 399. Further, validity of both Rs 309 and Rs 509 plans have been increased to 56 days. The former recharge offers 1GB data per day, while the latter gives customers 2GB data per day.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 plan now comes with a validity of 90 days, instead of 60 days earlier. It offers a total of 90GB data, and there’s no FUP. The Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999 recharge come with a validity of 120 days, 210 days, and 390 days respectively. The Jio plans have no FUP limit and they offer 155GB, 380GB, and 780GB data respectively.

Post exhaustion of data limit, speeds will drop to 128 kbps.

Reliance Jio postpaid plans

Reliance Jio has added Rs 349 and Rs 399 plans in its postpaid offerings. The plans comes with two months (60 days) and three months (90 days) validity, and data offered is: 20 GB and 1 GB per day respectively. Plus Jio has increased validity period for other postpaid plans as well. For example, Rs 309 plan now comes with a validity of two months and offer 60GB data in total at 1GB per day. Jio’s Rs 509 and Rs 999 plans come with a validity of two months and give 120GB (2GB FUP) and 90GB data respectively.

Reliance Jio voice calls and SMS

All local, STD, and roaming voice calls to all operators are free on Reliance Jio’s network. Additionally, Jio is bundling 100 free SMS per day with all of its prepaid and postpaid plans.

Reliance Jio Prime

Remember, Jio’s data plans are for Prime members only. This means, if you’ve not taken the Prime membership yet, then you’ll have to recharge with an additional Rs 99 along with one of prepaid/postpaid plans.

