Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2018 recharge offer of Rs 199, Rs 299 give 1.2GB, 2GB daily data respectively

Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2018 prepaid recharge offer have been announced by the company. In addition to the existing plans, Jio has has unveiled a Rs 199 and Rs 299 plans under this offer. The Rs 199 plan gives users 1.2GB daily data while the Rs 299 plan will offer 2GB data per day.

Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2018 plans come with unlimited free acess to voice calls, unlimited SMS, and access to Jio’s suite of apps. Validity for the new plans is 28 days each. Jio’s Rs 199 plans offers a total of 33.6GB data for the validity period, while the Rs 299 gives users a total of 56GB data for 28 days.

Reliance Jio has a couple of other prepaid plans as well. The Rs 149 recharge offer gives users 4GB data over 28 days. Other offers for long-term validity include a Rs 399 plan, Rs 459 plan, Rs 499 plan and Rs 509 plan. Jio’s Rs 399 plan gives users 1GB data per day for 70 days, while the Rs 459 recharge offer gives 1GB data per day for 84 days. Reliance Jio’s Rs 499 and Rs 509 plans offer 1GB daily data and 2GB daily data respectively for 91 days and 49 days respectively.

Remember, all Reliance Jio plans come with free unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to all operators, unlimited SMS, and free subscription to Jio apps. It is important to note that the plans can only be availed by Jio Prime members.

