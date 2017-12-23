Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2018 prepaid recharge offer vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Top plans with 1GB, 2GB daily data

Reliance Jio has unveiled two new plans under its Happy New Year 2018 offer – Rs 199 and Rs 299. Reliance Jio has unveiled two new plans under its Happy New Year 2018 offer – Rs 199 and Rs 299.

Reliance Jio has announced Happy New Year 2018 offer with Rs 199 and Rs 299 prepaid recharge plans that give users 1.2GB and 2GB daily 4G data respectively. Validity for the two plans is 28 days each.

Thanks to the two new recharge offers, Jio’s tariff is one of the cheapest in the country in the category. If we look at similar plans from rivals Vodafone and Airtel, the 2GB per day data offers cost more than Rs 300. So how do Reliance Jio’s Happy New Year 2018 plans fare against similar data plans from Airtel and Vodafone? We take a look:

Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2018 recharge offers: 1.2GB, 2GB daily data

Reliance Jio has unveiled two new plans under its Happy New Year 2018 offer – Rs 199 and Rs 299. Jio’s Rs 199 plan gives users 1.2GB daily data or a total of 33.6GB 4G data for 28 days. Coming to company’s Rs 299 plan, it offers a total of 56GB data for 28 days at 2GB per day.

Reliance Jio users also get free unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls and SMS to all operators along with free access to Jio’s suite of apps. Reliance Jio apps include MyJio, JioChat, JioCinema, JioTV, JioMusic, JioXpressNews, JioMoney, and more.

Airtel prepaid recharge offers: 1GB, 2GB daily data

Airtel has a Rs 199 plan that gives 1GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. People also get unlimited local, STD, roaming incoming and outgoing calls as well as 100 SMS per day. With Airtel’s Rs 199 offer, users get 200MB less data per day when compared to Jio’s Rs 199 plan.

As for 2GB data per day, Airtel has a Rs 349 recharge offer, with 28 days validity period. Calling and SMS benefits are the same as company’s Rs 199 offer. Of course, tariff is slightly higher (Rs 50 extra) from Jio’s Rs 299 plan.

Vodafone prepaid recharge offers: 1GB, 2GB daily data

Vodafone doesn’t seem to have 1GB daily data plan for 28 days. However, users can go for its Rs 458 plan which gives users 1GB 4G/3G/2G data per day for 70 days. There’s a Rs 509 plan as well which offers 1GB data per day for a period of 84 days. Both of these prepaid recharge vouchers also offer unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls along with 100 local and national SMS per day.

For 2Gb daily data, Vodafone users can recharge with Rs 348. Validity for the plan is 28 days. Additionally, Vodafone’s Rs 348 recharge pack gives users unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls with daily capping of 250 minutes. In a week, users can use 1000 calling minutes.

