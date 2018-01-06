Reliance Jio now gives 28GB data for Rs 149: Comparison with budget recharge offers from Airtel, Vodafone

With the launch of ‘Happy New Year 2018’ offer, Reliance Jio is going aggressive with the data pricing, giving tough competition to Vodafone and Airtel. With the launch of ‘Happy New Year 2018’ offer, Reliance Jio is going aggressive with the data pricing, giving tough competition to Vodafone and Airtel.

Reliance Jio has introduced new prepaid recharge offers as part of the ‘Happy New Year 2018’ offer. The company has essentially revamped its existing plans to offer either 50 per cent more data or Rs 50 discount on the price of the plans. The new recharge plans will be valid from January 9.

With the launch of ‘Happy New Year 2018’ offer, Jio is going aggressive with the data pricing, giving tough competition to rivals. To give a perspective, Jio’s Rs 149 recharge offer gives users a total of 28GB 4G data for 28 days, which is one of the cheapest in the industry. Additionally, Jio’s plans come bundled with free unlimited voice calls, SMS, and access to Jio’s suite of apps.

Let us take a look at the budget recharge offers below Rs 200 from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone:

Reliance Jio Rs 149 recharge offer vs Airtel vs Vodafone

Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid plan, which currently offers 4.2GB total data with 0.15GB as the daily FUP (Fair USage Policy), has been upgraded to give users 28GB data. Validity is 28 days. The new offer puts FUP of 1GB per day.

In comparison, Airtel has a slightly expensive Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan that gives users 1GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. Customers also get unlimited local, STD, roaming incoming and outgoing calls. Airtel’s Rs 199 plan includes 100 SMS per day as well.

Vodafone prepaid customers get 1GB data per day for 28 days at Rs 198. The recharge pack also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls. Users get 100 free SMS per day, which is roughly 2800 text messages in a month

Reliance Jio 198 recharge offer vs Airtel vs Vodafone

Reliance Jio’s Rs 198 recharge offer now gives 42GB data, compared to the earlier offering of 28GB with a validity of 28 days. The pack has a 1.5GB daily data limit.

Airtel’s Rs 349 plan offers 2GB of data per day with unlimited local and STD calls. Users also get free outgoing national roaming and free SMS (limited to 100/day). The plan is valid for 28 days. The plan previously offered 1.5GB data per day. However, it was recently revised to give users 2GB daily data.

Vodafone users who need 1.5GB 4G/3G data per day for 28 days will have to recharge with the company’s Rs 349 plan. The company is also offering unlimited local and STD calls to any number and free roaming as well. However, it is to be noted that there is a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week on outgoing calls. Those who opt for this plan will also get a free subscription to Vodafone Play.

