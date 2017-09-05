Reliance Jio first anniversary: How the newest entrant became the big daddy of Indian telecom

Reliance Jio has completed a year in India since its launch on September 4, 2016. Jio, which a entirely based on 4G VoLTE network, has over 130 million subscribers across the country as of now. Reliance Jio has completed a year in India since its launch on September 4, 2016. Jio, which a entirely based on 4G VoLTE network, has over 130 million subscribers across the country as of now.

Reliance Jio has completed a year in India since its launch on September 4, 2016. Jio, which a entirely based on 4G VoLTE network, has over 130 million subscribers across the country as of now. Thanks to the entry of Jio, India has become the largest hub for data consumption on Google, Youtube, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media sites. As per statistics, Indians reportedly consume more than 100 crore GB of data per month, stream videos for up to 165 crore hours monthly and make voice calls for more than 250 crore minutes per day. According to Jio, Facebook and Google added 70 million users after the launch of its service.

Reliance Jio, which disrupted the telecom sector with its affordable data rates, recently launched its 4G-VoLTE feature phone. First of its kind, the JioPhone lets people access Internet, make free voice calls, and stream videos onto their TV sets via an external accessory. Reliance Jio JioPhone reportedly received six million pre-registrations within a day. JioPhone is expected to hit the shelves around Navratri or end of September.

Upon entry, Reliance Jio made all voice calls free for lifetime, and roaming charges were scrapped as well. Currently, Jio is offering data at 1GB per Rs 50, which seems quite affordable. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the Jio Welcome offer in September 2016 which offered free data to its users for four months.

Reliance Jio ‘Welcome Offer’ was eventually extended for three months, under a new name – Jio Happy New Year Offer. The Jio Happy New Year offer essentially extended all benefits of the Welcome Offer along with access to company’s full bouquet of apps free till March 31, 2017. However, now users had to comply with FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 1GB data per day.

Reliance Jio, which disrupted the telecom sector with its affordable data rates, recently launched its 4G-VoLTE feature phone called JioPhone. Reliance Jio, which disrupted the telecom sector with its affordable data rates, recently launched its 4G-VoLTE feature phone called JioPhone.

In February, Ambani unveiled the Jio Prime membership programme, and users could enroll in the same between March 1 and March 31. Post March 31, people were supposed to recharge with one of Jio’s prepaid or postpaid plans to continue using the service. Enrolling in Jio Prime costs Rs 99, and plans for Prime members carried more benefits at the same price when compared to non-Prime members. People could recharge with Rs 99 plus Rs 303 to continue to use the benefits of the Happy New Year Offer.

Reliance Jio extended the deadline to enroll into Jio Prime till April 15, and introduced a new Summer Surprise Offer as well. The offer extended free data and voice benefits for three months after first recharge of Rs 303 or more. However, following a TRAI order, the company had to withdraw the Summer Surprise Offer, which was repackaged and launched as Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.

Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer gave users 1GB or 2GB of data per day on a recharge of Rs 309 or Rs 509 respectively. Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer gave users 1GB or 2GB of data per day on a recharge of Rs 309 or Rs 509 respectively.

Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer gave users 1GB or 2GB of data per day on a recharge of Rs 309 or Rs 509 respectively. The company recently revamped its plans which now come with more data and validity. New prepaid and postpaid plans worth Rs 349 and Rs 399 were also introduced.

The broadband subscribers base in India stands at 282 million as on June 30. Before the entry of Jio, the number of broadband customers as on August 31, 2016 were about 154 million.

Reliance Jio has a portfolio of smartphones under its LYF brand. The 4G VoLTE-enabled devices are further sub-categorised into Earth, Wind, Water, and Flame series. Price starts at Rs 2,999 for Flame 3, Flame 4, Flame 5 or Flame 6 and go up to Rs 19,999 for Earth 2 handsets.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd