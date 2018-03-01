Reliance Jio extends ‘More than 100% Cashback’ offer till March 15

Reliance Jio has extended its ‘More than 100% cashback’ offer until March 15. Reliance Jio has extended its ‘More than 100% cashback’ offer until March 15.

Reliance Jio has extended its ‘More than 100% cashback’ offer until March 15. Under this special scheme, users will get up to Rs 700 cashback on a recharge of Rs 398 and above. This is the third time the telco has revised its surprise cashback offer. More than 100% cashback offer is valid only for Jio Prime members, from March 1 to March 15.

As with previous offers, Reliance Jio will be offering 100 per cent cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 while subscribers can get additional Rs 300 cashback on select digital wallets. So essentially, a total of eight vouchers of Rs 50 will be credited to a user’s account and will be visible under ‘My Vouchers’ section on MyJioApp. These vouchers can be redeemed one at a time on recharges above Rs 300 and above.

More than 100% cashback offer is valid only for Jio Prime members. More than 100% cashback offer is valid only for Jio Prime members.

Reliance Jio users can recharge via MyJio, Jio.com, Jio store, Jio’s partner retail stores, JioMoney, Paytm, Amazon Pay, PhonePe, and MobiKwik to get the cashback. Both new and existing recharge users of Amazon Pay will get Rs 50 as cashback. Paytm is offering Rs 80 cashback for new users, while existing users will get Rs 50. Additionally, Paytm is giving 50 per cent cashback (up to Rs 150) on first-time movie booking.

Both new and existing users can get a cashback of Rs 300 by paying for the recharge via MobiKwik, plus 100 per cent SuperCash MobiKwik hotel voucher worth up to Rs 2,500. PhonePe cashback of Rs 90 for new, while Rs 60 for existing users. In case of Freecharge, new users can get Rs 75 cashback while existing users will get Rs 30.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd