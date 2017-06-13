Reliance Jio effect: After Vodafone, Idea Cellular offers 70GB data at Rs 396

Idea, to counter Vodafone’s Ramazan special offers, has unveiled a new plan that gives users 70GB of 3G data at Rs 396. Idea, to counter Vodafone’s Ramazan special offers, has unveiled a new plan that gives users 70GB of 3G data at Rs 396.

Idea, to counter Vodafone’s Ramazan special offers, has unveiled a new plan that gives users 70GB of 3G data at Rs 396. The plan comes with a validity of 70 days. Idea users will need to check if their mobile number is eligible for company’s new plan. Additionally, users will get 300 minutes of free local and STD calls on Idea network per day, and 1,200 minutes per week. On other networks, users get 3000 minutes of local and STD calling.

After exhaustion of free minutes, users will be charged for calls at 30 paise per minute. Idea’s new pack puts a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit of 1GB per day on data usage. Idea’s plan comes on the heels of Vodafone’s Ramzan special offer that gives users 25GB data along with unlimited calling at Rs 786 to its customers in select circles. The FUP is 1GB per day.

Indian telecos are at loggerheads thanks to Reliance Jio’s cheap data offerings. Jio, which now has over 108 million subscribers, unveiled a new plan that offers 20 per cent more 4G data to those users who buy select Lyf-branded smartphones. Jio also announced its ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plans that gives users 1GB/2GB of data per day at a recharge of Rs 309 and Rs 509 respectively.

Idea also has an unlimited calling offer that gives 5 per cent free talktime in user’s prepaid account. The offer is valid only on My Idea app and Idea website. Users will get up to 28GB of data, unlimited local and STD calls as well as free movies, music and games apps.

