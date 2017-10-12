Reliance Jio Diwali 2017 offer: 100 per cent cashback on Rs 399 with Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan; here’s how

Reliance Jio has announced a new Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. (File Photo) Reliance Jio has announced a new Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. (File Photo)

Reliance Jio has announced a new Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer with 100 per cent cash back for those recharging with Rs 399 during the festive period of October 12 and 18. The Reliance Jio Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan offer will be applicable to all customers and will work like an advance recharge with the validity of this recharge being applicable after the expiry of the current one.

The cash back will be in be form of eight Rs 50 vouchers and applicable to everyone taking the Rs 399 recharge in the period. The vouchers can be redeemed only after November 15 and that too on plans that are priced Rs 309 and above and on data add-ons of more than Rs 91. However, the redemptions can be done only one at a time. However, they can be transferred to others, ” as a Diwali gift” if needed.

In fact, Jio is planning a revision of rates post this period from October 19 onwards. The offer will be available on MyJio, Jio.com, Jio Stores, Reliance Digital, partner stores and digital partners like JioMoney, PayTM, AmazonPay, PhonePe and Mobikwik.

This is a relatively new format from Jio which has been offering consumers value for money packages. The differentiator here is that the cash back has to be redeemed and is not added to your existing value. Also, users cannot go and redeem the entire Rs 400 in one go. But since this vouchers can be transferred to friends or family, it has good value for those who have multiple Jio connections in the house.

