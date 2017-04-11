Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer: Here’s everything you need to know

Reliance Jio has announced its new ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan which gives users an access to 3 months unlimited data benefits at Rs 309 and Rs 509. Reliance Jio has announced its new ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan which gives users an access to 3 months unlimited data benefits at Rs 309 and Rs 509.

Reliance Jio has announced its new ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan which gives users 3 months of unlimited data benefits at Rs 309 or Rs 509. The plans include unlimited data, free voice calls, unlimited access and access to Jio apps. Existing Prime members who recharge with Rs 309 will get 1GB data per day, while those recharging with Rs 509 will get 2GB data per day.

New SIM and non-Jio Prime members will get the benefits of Rs 309 and Rs 509 plans at Rs 408 (Rs 309+Rs 99) and Rs 608 (Rs 509+Rs 99) respectively. This includes a Rs 99 fee for Prime membership. So, Jio clearly wants all its customers to upgrade to Prime membership before they can take advantage of these plans.

Reliance Jio’s Prime membership deadline is April 15. This means, users will have to sign-up for Jio Prime, enrollment fees for which is Rs 99, before April 15 and then recharge with either Rs 309 or Rs 509 to avail benefits of Jio’s ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plans.

Earlier, Jio’s website and MyJio app had a banner ad that said, “We are updating our tariff packs and will be soon introducing more exciting offers.” Now the site has been updated to introduce the ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer. However, there still is only one tariff plan, that of Rs 149 (apart from Dhan Dhana Dhan plans) to recharge with for prepaid users. There do not seem to be any plans for postpaid users so far. We expect he site to get updated soon.

Reliance Jio had earlier introduced its ‘Summer Surprise’ offer, which allowed Prime users to recharge with Rs 303 or more to enjoy three months of Jio’s complimentary services. It was later withdrawn following TRAI’s order. Jio’s new ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plan is somewhat similar to the ‘Summer Surprise’ offer, except that Jio has now clearly stated specific plans which will give its customers free services for an additional three months.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd