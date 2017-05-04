Reliance Jio ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer has TRAI approval: Report

Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan plan likely to get approval from TRAI, according to a report. Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan plan likely to get approval from TRAI, according to a report.

Reliance Jio’s ‘Dhan Dhana Offer’, which was announced by the company after it was forced to withdraw the Summer Surprise deal, is likely to get approval from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). According to a report in the Financial Express, the regulator has examined Jio’s ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan offer’ and found that the new offer is different compared to the earlier deal.

According to the report, which quotes sources, TRAI is not of the view that this current offer is in violating of regulatory norms. The report quotes the source as saying, “Summer Surprise was neither a tariff plan nor a promotional offer. It was a mix of two, which is not allowed, and hence TRAI stopped it.”

Where Jio’s data plans and offerings are concerned, the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer is for those customers who missed out on the ‘Summer Surprise’. TRAI had forced Jio to withdraw the Summer Surprise offer on April 6, because it was not keeping in with regulatory norms.

The ‘Summer Surprise’ offer would give Jio Prime users, who had paid Rs 99 and gotten a recharge of Rs 303 or higher another three months of free service on the network. The offer ensured the paid part of the recharge would only kick in from July, and technically the service would be free for the three month period.

When Jio withdrew the Summer Surprise offer, it also said that consumers who had already claimed this offer will still get the benefits.

In contrast, the ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plans for Jio Prime members ensures the validity period of the recharge stands at 84 days for the first one. The Rs 309 recharge gets a user 1GB data per day for the period of 84 days, while the Rs 509 recharges get 2GB data per day for a period of 84 days. Jio has kept voice calling free in these recharge packs.

