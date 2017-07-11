Reliance Jio data leak probe: Police detain suspect

Reliance Jio data leak probe: Police in Rajasthan detained a man suspected of involvement in a major leak of user data from India’s newest telecom company Reliance Jio. Reliance Jio data leak probe: Police in Rajasthan detained a man suspected of involvement in a major leak of user data from India’s newest telecom company Reliance Jio.

Police in Rajasthan on Tuesday detained a man suspected of involvement in a major leak of user data from India’s newest telecom company Reliance Jio, a police official said. Jio, controlled by Mukesh Ambani and his vehicle Reliance Industries Ltd, said on Monday it was investigating whether personal data of over 100 million of its customers had been leaked to a website named “Magicapk.com”.

The company said it is working with law enforcement agencies to investigate the alleged leak, which cyber security analysts say may be the first large-scale breach of an Indian telecom firm.

The local police official, who asked not to be named, said a man named Imran Chhimpa had been detained early Tuesday evening in connection with the investigation and a team of investigators from Mumbai was expected to arrive shortly. The proprietor of a local internet service provider in the town of Sujangarh, Rajasthan, of which Chhimpa was a customer, confirmed Chimppa had been detained and said he had received a query from police about the individual on Tuesday morning.

Reliance Jio’s data breach could well be India’s biggest data breach ever given Jio has over 120 million active subscribers in the country. However, the company has not confirmed of all data was compromised. The website “Magicapk.com” has been suspended.

Reliance Jio in a statement said “prima facie the data seemed to be unauthentic” and it was investigating the “unverified and unsubstantiated claims of the website”.

With Reuters inputs

