Reliance Jio collaborate with Samsung to improve its 4G services in India

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio has collaborated with electronics giant Samsung to further improve its quality of LTE (4G) services in India, including wider coverage and revved-up network speeds.

The joint project, I&G (Infill & Growth) Project, was established to upgrade current LTE mobile communication services across India by expanding both the current network capacity as well as network coverage.

Utilising spectrum in the 850, 1800 and 2300 MHz bands, it will enable seamless indoor and outdoor coverage in dense urban areas.

The project will also extend Jio’s coverage in rural areas by expanding its reach to over 90 per cent of the population. Previously, Samsung has provided Reliance Jio with LTE core, base stations and solutions required for VoLTE services.

“We successfully achieved 100 million subscribers in 170 days… We are committed to bringing game-changing digital experiences to India, with superior ecosystems, mobile content, all-IP networks and ongoing process innovations,” Reliance Jio President Jyotindra Thacker said.

The massive deployment of over a million cells across India is especially remarkable and Samsung will strive to create new paradigms for LTE-Advanced Pro and 5G by closely cooperating with Jio as a unified workforce, Samsung President and Head of Networks Business Youngky Kim said.

Besides, Reliance Jio has also partnered US-based networking giant Cisco to build its all-IP digital services platform. With this network, Jio offers a unique combination of high-speed data, mobile video, voice over LTE (VoLTE), digital commerce, media, cloud, and payment services.

“With the Cisco All-IP network, Jio will help deliver the vision of Digital India and transform the delivery of citizen services from transportation, utilities and financial inclusion to entertainment, agriculture, education, and healthcare in the country,” the companies said in a statement.