Reliance Jio clarifies: Have not launched any JioCoin App 

Reliance Jio said it takes a serious note of such "fraudulent attempts by unscrupulous persons to misguide the public" in the name of Jio and reserves the right to take appropriate legal recourse.

Reacting to a spate of reports, Reliance Jio has clarified that it does not offer any cryptocurrency apps under the name JioCoin. “Reliance Jio would like to inform the public and media that there are no such apps offered by the company or its affiliates / associates. Any such apps using the JioCoin name are fake and people are advised to refrain from dealing with any of them,” a release from the telecom company said.

According to reports, there are close to two-dozen JioCoins apps on the Google Play store, though the company has not released any. There are even websites that lead hapless users to such fake apps.

A check by indianexpress.com found that a lot of such apps have already been removed from the Google Play store.

