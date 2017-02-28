Reliance Jio, Cisco collaborate to build largest All-IP converged network

This enables service providers, media and web companies worldwide to reduce costs, speed time-to-market, secure their networks and sustain profitable growth. ( Image for representation, Source: Press photo) This enables service providers, media and web companies worldwide to reduce costs, speed time-to-market, secure their networks and sustain profitable growth. ( Image for representation, Source: Press photo)

Reliance Jio has announced a collaboration with networking giant Cisco to further expand Jios existing multi-terabit capacity with the first All-IP converged network in India.

With this network, Jio will offer a combination of high-speed data, mobile video, VoLTE, digital commerce, media, cloud and payment services, Cisco said in a statement. It is the first network of its kind globally with the fastest growth to 100 million broadband and VoLTE customers, reaching the milestone within six months of launch.

“As part of our journey in fulfilling the aspirations of the nation to be a key transformational agent in digital adoption and Leadership, Cisco has been a great partner for in building this highly scalable cloud centric All-IP Digital Services Network Platform meeting unprecedented data growth,” Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio, said in a statement.

A result of co-innovation around product and services between the two companies, the Jio All-IP digital platform is built on Cisco’s Open Network Architecture and Cloud Scale Networking technologies featuring IP/MPLS, spanning areas, including data centre, Wi-Fi, security and contact centre solutions.

“We share the vision with Reliance Jio for an open, programmable infrastructure to simplify, automate and virtualise core network functions in order to digitise faster,” Yvette Kanouff, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Service Provider Business at Cisco, added.

Jio has more than 300,000 km of fibre and built India’s largest cloud data centre to build platforms for applications and vertical solutions. Cisco is building the simplified, automated and virtualised network platform of the future on industry-leading software, systems, silicon and services.

This enables service providers, media and web companies worldwide to reduce costs, speed time-to-market, secure their networks and sustain profitable growth.