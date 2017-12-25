Your next Reliance Jio 4G recharge can get you up to Rs 3,300 cashback; here is how

Reliance Jio new cashback offer will be effective for recharges before January 15, 2018 Reliance Jio new cashback offer will be effective for recharges before January 15, 2018

Reliance Jio has announced another new cashback offer which will come into effect from 2018. As part of the offer customers will get a cashback of up to Rs 3,300 on recharges of above Rs 399. The cashback will be effective on recharges before January 15, 2018. A Reliance Jio statement said the cashback will be in the form of Rs 400 MyJio cashback vouchers, up to Rs 300 instant cashback vouchers from wallets and up to Rs 2,600 discount vouchers from e-commerce players.

For the new year, Jio has already announced two new monthly plans of Rs 199 and Rs 299 offering up to 2GB of daily data.

Despite its competitive pricing, Reliance Jio has over the past year used cashback offers also to woo customers. Along with a 100 per cent cashback offer on its recharges, it soon brought it a “triple cashback offer” to push people to take up online recharges.

Earlier this month, the company announced the Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2018 prepaid recharge offer for Rs 199 and Rs 299 plans. The Rs 199 plan gives users 1.2GB daily data while the Rs 299 plan will offer 2GB data per day. Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2018 plans come with unlimited free access to voice calls, unlimited SMS, and access to Jio’s suite of apps. Validity for the new plans is 28 days each. Jio’s Rs 199 plans offers a total of 33.6GB data for the validity period, while the Rs 299 gives users a total of 56GB data for 28 days.

