Reliance Jio, BSNL, Vodafone and Airtel: A look at the top prepaid data plans

Reliance Jio has said in a statement it is the “largest network” in the world with over 108 million subscribers. Jio is no longer a free service, which means users will have to recharge with one of company’s tariff plans to continue using its network. It rolled out its revised list of tariffs for prepaid and postpaid users, which also includes difference in benefits to Prime and non-Prime members.

Reliance Jio has created quite a stir in the Indian telecom sector with its affordable data plans leading to a data war. Rivals Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and more have lowered their data tariffs thanks to the intense competition. Plus Airtel and Idea have already scrapped off roaming charges on incoming calls within India.

Jio’s prepaid plans start at Rs 19, while there are just three postpaid plans starting at Rs 309. Reliance Jio’s ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer gives its Prime users 84 days of data at 1GB per day and 2GB per day at a recharge of Rs 309 or Rs 509 respectively.

Let us take a look at the most affordable prepaid data plans offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and BSNL:

Reliance Jio

Rs 309

Jio’s Rs 309 plan is only available to its Prime members and offers 1GB data per day for 84 days, Local, STD and roaming calls as well as SMSes to all operators is already free for all Jio users. Additionally, Jio’s services come bundled with free access to company’s bouquet of apps.

Rs 509

The plan gives users 2GB data per day for 84 days. It is exclusive to Prime members.

BSNL

Dil khol ke bol plan

BSNL is giving unlimited voice (Local/STD) and unlimited data to its users at recharge of Rs 349. Validity is 28 days.

Triple ACE plan

Recharging with Rs 333 will give users unlimited data at 3GB per day for 90 days.

Nehle pe dehla plan

BSNL users can recharge with Rs 395 to get 3000 minutes on BSNL network, 1800 minutes on other network and unlimited data at 2GB per day. Validity is 71 days.

Airtel

Rs 399

Airtel’s Rs 399 plan gives users unlimited local and STD calls plus 1GB 4G data per day with a validity of 70 days.

Rs 345

Airtel’s Rs 345 plan offers unlimited local and STD calls as well as 2GB data per day for 28 days.

Rs 549

For high-end data users, Airtel has a Rs 549 plan with unlimited local and STD calls plus unlimited data (2.5GB per day) for 28 days.

Vodafone

Rs 359

Vodafone’s Rs 359 plan offers 2GB data for 28 days. Additionally, users will get free 1GB Wi-Fi.

Rs 297

Vodafone’s Rs 297 plan will give users 1.75GB data plus up to 10GB free data. There’s 1GB free Wi-Fi data as well. Validity for the plan is 28 days.

Rs 497

Vodafone’s Rs 497 plan offers 4GB data for 28 days. Additionally, users will get free 1GB Wi-Fi.

Most telecom majors are offering value for money data plans. Apart from Jio, BSNL and Airtel have some really good plans as well. Remember, users are required to become a Prime member to avail Rs 309 or higher prepaid plans. For heavy data users, BSNL’s Triple ACE plan and Airtel’s Rs 549 plans make a lot of sense as they give 3GB data and 2.GB data per day.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 5:22 pm

