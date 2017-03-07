Reliance Jio average download speed doubles in January at 17.42 mbps: TRAI

According to data put out by TRAI, the average peak download speed on Reliance Jio network more than doubled to 17.42 megabit per second at the end of January. According to data put out by TRAI, the average peak download speed on Reliance Jio network more than doubled to 17.42 megabit per second at the end of January.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said Jio’s services has crossed the 100 million mark in 170 days, and Jio customers consumed up to 100GB of data in January 2017. Now according to data put out by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the average peak download speed on Reliance Jio network more than doubled to 17.42 megabit per second at the end of January.

Download speeds on Jio reached 17.42 mbps in January compared to 8.34 mbps at the end of December. “At this speed, a user can download a movie in less than three minutes,” points out a PTI report. Reliance Jio is one of the fastest growing networks in India. Jio announced its Prime membership programme in February, wherein users can benefit from Jio’s 4G data services at a subscription charge of Rs 99 valid for a year.

TRAI’s data further reveals Idea grabbed the second position with its download speeds going up from 6.6 mbps at the end of December to 8.53 mbps January. However, download speeds on other networks such as Airtel, Vodafone and BSNL dipped in January when compared to the end of December. While Airtel’s download speed at the end of December was 8.42 mbps, it dropped slightly to 8.15 mbps in January.

Download speed on Vodafone and BSNL networks in January were 6.13 mbps and 2.89 mbps respectively. Download speeds on the two networks at the end of December were 6.8 mbps and 3.16 mbps respectively. Average download speed on Tata Docomo network in January was of 2.3 mbps.

“Trai collects and computes speed of mobile data from subscribers across the country with the help of MySpeed application on real time basis,” the PTI report said.

With PTI inputs

