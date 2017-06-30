Reliance Jio announces Asia-Africa-Europe 100Gbps submarine cable system

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its new submarine cable system with 100Gbps capacity, and this new system links Asia-Africa-Europe (AAE-1). Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its new submarine cable system with 100Gbps capacity, and this new system links Asia-Africa-Europe (AAE-1).

Reliance Jio, which has over 100 million 4G mobile subscribers in India, has announced the launch of its new submarine cable system with 100Gbps capacity, and this new system links Asia-Africa-Europe (AAE-1). In a press statement, Reliance Jio said the AAE-1 is longest 100Gbps-technology based submarine system, and it will stretch over a distance of 25,000 km.

Jio’s new cable system will go from Marseille in France to Hong Kong, and there will be 21 cable landings across Asia and Europe. Jio says it has worked with other telecom providers from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia for this extensive cable network. The cable system has Points of Presence (PoP) in Hong Kong and Singapore, and three onward connectivity options in Europe. These are via France, Italy and Greece.

“The new terabit capacity and 100Gbps direct connectivity to global content hubs and interconnection points ensure that Jio will continue to offer its customers the most exceptional high speed internet and digital service experience,” said Mathew Oommen, President-Jio in a press statement.

“We are excited to participate in the launch and deliver the cable landing in Mumbai at the time when India’s data traffic continues its accelerated data consumption and growth,” he added.

Jio says the new cable system will be passing through critical hubs and connecting points. The cable system will help deal with the burgeoning demand for video-centric data bandwidth, which has grown in India, especially post Jio’s entry into the market. AAE-1 links with other cable systems and fiber networks to deliver direct access to all global markets, says the company.

The company is claiming the design, route of the new cable system will ensure lowest latency routes between Hong Kong, India, Middle East and Europe. Reliance Jio is providing the Network Operations and Management for this submarine cable system. AAE-1 cable system deploys 100Gbps transmission technology, with a minimum design capacity of 40 Tbps. The cable terminates in Singapore, but also continues further into Asia via Thailand connecting Vietnam, Cambodia and Hong Kong.

