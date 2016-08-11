Reliance Jio alleges telcos are blocking its network, deterring launch

Reliance Jio vs Telecom operators: The company alleges telecos are delaying its launch by blocking their network. (File Photo) Reliance Jio vs Telecom operators: The company alleges telecos are delaying its launch by blocking their network. (File Photo)

A war of words has broken out between existing telecom operators and newcomer Reliance Jio after their lobby group COAI called the latter’s testing of network a bypass of regulations, with the Mukesh Ambani firm hitting back saying the charge is a bid to block its rollout.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which has members including Bharti Airtel, Idea and Vodafone, on August 8 wrote to the Department of Telecom (DoT) demanding that Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) or RJio immediately stop all connections provided to 1.5 million users because it had allegedly bypassed regulations by offering full-fledged services under the guise of test connections.

Reliance Jio hit back in a 8-page letter saying COAI charges were “malicious, unfounded, ill-informed, and frivolous and are contrary to actual facts” and was “promoting the vested interests of the incumbent dominant operators”.

A senior RJio official alleged telecom operators of “artificially and illegally” blocking its network in “an anti-competitive manner”.

RJio said it is targeting to achieve over 100 million subscribers in a year and has been demanding to capacity in equipments to interconnect its services with network of other telecom operators.

“RJIL has already extended the media to the other operators’ premises at its own cost. However, the other operators, instead of augmenting the point of interconnections (PoIs), are blocking the POI augmentation, on various unreasonable grounds,” the company said in the letter.

It said due to insufficient interconnection, even the existing 15 lakh test users are experiencing 65 per cent call failures owing to congestion at PoIs.

“It would clearly not be prudent (or compliant with the licence) for RJIL to contemplate launching of commercial services with this level of call failures,” the letter said.

The company said that it would not be advisable for it to launch commercial services, “as the same would result in quality of service issues, not just for RJIL subscribers, but also for the subscribers of the other operators who will not be able to complete calls on RJIL network”.

Early this week, COAI had also levelled allegation on The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India of ‘biased decision’.

RJIL said: “All the steps taken by COAI, in last few days by issuing press releases, alleging unfounded biases with the regulator, and by writing letters against test trials are in fact attempts to sabotage the market entry of RJIL, a new player and malign its name.”

RJio said that COAI has deliberately raked up the issue to link it up with network interconnection charges which is being reviewed by the telecom regulator Trai.

RJio also denied allegation of COAI that the company is running full blown service under the garb of testing “game policy features like IUC, non-predatory pricing, fair competition”.

It said that test users during trials are not being charged therefore allegations of predatory pricing can be attributed against it.

