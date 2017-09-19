Reliance Jio 4G speeds rise by 50 per cent as free data offers end: OpenSignal

Reliance Jio’s speeds increased by 50 per cent, according to OpenSignal. Reliance Jio’s speeds increased by 50 per cent, according to OpenSignal.

Reliance Jio’s 4G speeds are now rising as the free data offers are over, says a new blogpost by OpenSignal. The company has so far ranked Airtel as the number one in 4G speeds in India and had rated Jio’s network as the slowest in the country, averaging download speeds of 3.9 mbps in July 2017. Now in a new blogpost, OpenSignal says Jio’s speeds have increased by 50 per cent.

OpenSignal will soon release its second State of Mobile Networks report for India. The company notes that in Jio’s case it had topped the 4G network availability chart in their India analysis, but the rise in user base came at the cost of network speed. Reliance Jio has already managed to cross 100 million users in India, in just a year after the official launch. This number could go up with the JioPhone expected to roll out soon. JioPhone is 4G VoLTE feature phone and could help the Mukesh Ambani network acquire more users.

However, as OpenSignal points out in their blog post, the biggest negative of all those free data offers was that the LTE network speeds for Jio were not as high. OpenSignal notes this has changed once the free data offers came to an end and customers were expected to get a recharge for the services. The blog post reads, “In April, most of Jio’s freebie plans ended, and customers found themselves paying for their data services. The result: Jio’s speeds have increased — not just increased, they’ve skyrocketed.”

According to OpenSignal, while in January-March, the speeds were around 4.3 Mbps on average by April-June this has increased to 5.4 Mbps. For the May-July period, Jio’s speeds stand at 5.8 Mbps, according to the company.

OpenSignal’s data show that with the end of Reliance Jio’s free data offers on April 1, there was a steady rise in average 4G speed till the end of July. The rise in speed is almost 50 per cent (from 3.9 Mbps to 5.8 Mbps), and according to OpenSignl this is an “astonishing” trend.

The blogpost notes the reason for the rise could also be that Jio upgraded the network in order to feed its customer base, which is huge and entirely on 4G LTE. But it adds the other reason can be that customers might have left the network after the free data offer ended. However, it points out that a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey found this was unlikely to happen.

The other reason is with paid service, customers can’t just go all out with data consumption and have controlled their surfing habits. OpenSignal says a combination of factors is responsible for this rise in speed. Interestingly it also adds that based on their analysis “Jio’s network was one of the more technologically powerful LTE systems in India,” but customers could not get the full potential due to the intense competition for bandwidth.

