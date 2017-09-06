Reliance Jio 4G speed slows down in July, but still beats rivals: TRAI

The average 4G download speed on Reliance Jio network was 18.65 mbps. The average 4G download speed on Reliance Jio network was 18.65 mbps.

The average 4G speed of Reliance Jio Infocomm saw a marginal decline but was still almost the double of its closest rival Vodafone at 18.33 mbps in July, showed telecom regulator Trai data. The average 4G download speed on Jio network was 18.65 mbps.

As per Trai test results, average download speed on Vodafone’s 4G network was 9.32 mbps. The speed on Bharti Airtel network improved slightly to 9.26 mbps in July from 8.91 mbps a month ago. Idea Cellular’s average 4G download speed was lowest at 8.83 mbps.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis. Jio has been recording highest speed since the past eight months.

Vodafone, however, topped the chart in download speed on 3G networks. The average download speed on its network in July was 4.31 mbps. It was followed by Bharti Airtel with 3G download speed of 3.85 mbps, Idea Cellular 2.76 mbps, Aircel 2.35 mbps and BSNL 1.9 mbps. Reliance Jio data was not available for 3G services as it provides only 4G services across India.

